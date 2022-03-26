(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as qualifying gets underway at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After a four-hour meeting between drivers and officials late last night, following Yemen’s Houthi rebels claiming responsibility for a missile attack on an oil facility less than 10 miles from the circuit, it was decided that the race will still go ahead as planned. F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali insisted he had received “total assurances” from the Saudi government that there were no safety concerns, despite the black smoke that was clearly visible from the track yesterday after the refinery was hit.

Some drivers were said to still have concerns on Saturday morning, but they must now return their attention to the track after Charles Leclerc stormed to a somewhat surprising victory in a thrilling opening race in Bahrain last weekend as Ferrari proved their resurgent pace and Red Bull suffered a reliability nightmare. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire from the race with less than two laps to go, allowing Carlos Sainz to complete a Ferrari one-two. The Red Bull problems also presented something of a gift to Mercedes, who had struggled bitterly for pace all week but Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to snatch third and fourth place respectively.

Follow all the latest updates and lap times from qualifying below: