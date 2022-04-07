F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix build-up as Ferrari expect ‘significant’ power increase
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams now prepare for this weekend’s stop in Melbourne.
Mercedes have far more work to do than most after a disastrous start to their season. Lewis Hamilton has struggled badly for pace and only mustered a 10th place finish in Saudi Arabia. Team principal Toto Wolff has downplayed any hope of an immediate uplift, though, warning that there is no “quick fix” to the car’s issues. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you.”
Ferrari believe they have found that added edge, though, with one report claiming they are yet to show the true power of their engine and may still withhold it until the Spanish Grand Prix. “It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season,” the report stated.
Follow all the latest F1 news and build up to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Australian Grand Prix - latest weather updates
Formula One have given fans an update on what to expect across the coming few days in Melbourne - at least in terms of weather conditions.
No rain, plenty of sunshine and cloudy mornings is what the drivers and fans will be facing!
Here’s the full run-down of the weekend, courtesy of F1:
FRIDAY, APRIL 8 – FP1 AND FP2 WEATHER Conditions: Could be misty at dawn, then mostly sunny with few clouds until a cloudier evening. Sunny spells for FP1 and FP2. Maximum temperature expected: 23 Celsius Minimum temperature expected: 13 Celsius Chance of rain: 0%
SATURDAY, APRIL 9 – FP3 AND QUALIFYING WEATHER Conditions: Party cloudy with frequent sunny spells and some medium altitude passing clouds during the afternoon. Sunny FP3 and partly cloudy qualifying session. Maximum temperature expected: 25 Celsius Minimum temperature expected: 12 Celsius Chance of rain: 0%
SUNDAY, APRIL 10 – RACE WEATHER Conditions: Gustier than Saturday, and nearly the same weather with a sunny morning and passing clouds during the race. Party cloudy race with sunny spells. Maximum temperature expected: 25 Celsius Minimum temperature expected: 15 Celsius Chance of rain: 0%
Bottas and Hamilton still on great terms after Mercedes departure
Valtteri Bottas might no longer be Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate, but the pair are still on great terms according to the Finn - even sharing flights to recent Grand Prix events.
“It’s been nice. It was pretty natural,” Bottas said after the Saudi GP.
“After the race, I drove past him on the in-lap and I heard he was on the podium, so I gave him thumbs up and he did the same. And we actually flew together after the race to Dubai. And we flew from Dubai to Saudi Arabia. So we’re still sharing flights. In a way, nothing has changed.
“You know, we’re maybe not team-mates, but still mates. It is nice. We have a good relationship in a way. Because we did achieve quite a bit of things together as team-mates. I think that kind of friendship will for sure last too.”
Hamilton praised Bottas as the best teammate he’d ever had when the latter’s Mercedes career came to an end last season.
Mercedes in ‘no man’s land’ but Lewis Hamilton tipped to bounce back
Lewis Hamilton faces a struggle at the start of the season with Mercedes another of the teams struggling after two races this year, with new rules and a new car so far not giving the British racer and new teammate George Russell the capability to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion will bounce back though, says Anthony Davidson, a simulator driver with Mercedes and former F1 racer.
To underestimate him, that would be wrong,” said Davidson.
“He never gives up. And he will continue to push the envelope until the problem is fixed.
“He was prepared to go to extremes with the set-up in Jeddah. He found a good rhythm in the race. Sooner or later he will know how to balance the car and the driving style. Lewis is a driver who is incredibly adaptable.”
The porpoising effect seen this season is having the biggest impact on lap time for Russell and Hamilton and Davidson says there’s a great car ready to push the drivers closer to the top - if only they can overcome that issue.
“Mercedes would love to run with a floor gap like Red Bull Racing, but as soon as they do that, the car starts to bounce more, and that’s not only uncomfortable for the driver and for the material, it also costs time.
“I see this not only on the straights, but also in fast corners. The car then looks like a wild horse. I think there’s a lot more potential in the Mercedes, it’s just not unlockable because of this phenomenon.”
F1 latest news and Australian Grand Prix build-up
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Formula One in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix this coming weekend.
Where better to begin than with F1’s resident Perth-born racer?
McLaren are having a few struggles this season, but after a couple of years away Daniel Ricciardo is “beyond excited” to get back on the track in Melbourne and is remaining optimistic that improvements are coming soon to the car. As for this weekend, anything in the top 10 will feel like a huge success for he and Lando Norris.
“Maybe we will be lucky and fight for points. I know we’re not aiming very high with that, but that’s the only thing we can go for at the moment,” Ricciardo said.
“Until we get major updates to the car, I think any place in the top ten feels like a win. Lando and I felt in Jeddah that the car felt a lot better.
“It doesn’t feel bad, we just need a bit more grip and downforce. That’s encouraging. I don’t think we are out of the race, we just need to find improvements.”
