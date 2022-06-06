Mick Schumacher will be cast aside by “brutal and cold” F1 unless he reduces his number of crashes and starts to outperform Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, warns two-time World Rally champion Walter Röhrl.

Schumacher is yet to score a point this season - with Nicholas Latifi of Williams the only other regular driver to suffer that ignominy - whereas his fellow Haas driver Magnussen has impressed to rack up 15 points.

The German has also suffered a number of crashes during practice sessions, qualifying and most recently during the Monaco Grand Prix when he ploughed into the barrier at the Swimming Pool section after running wide.

Those high-speed and expensive crashes have left Haas with a hefty repair bill and all those factors mean Schumacher needs to quickly up his game, according to Röhrl.

“That is currently bitter for Mick Schumacher, because Kevin Magnussen, who has returned to Formula 1 after a one-year break, has him well in hand,” Röhrl told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, per Motorsport-Magazin.

“That puts additional pressure on him, brings explosiveness into the team and doesn’t make it any easier.

“He simply has far too many accidents at the moment, all of which cost a lot, a lot of money. If nothing comes, they won’t keep going indefinitely. Formula 1 is brutal and cold.”

Mick Schumacher suffered a high-speed, high-profile and expensive crash during the Monaco Grand Prix (AFP via Getty Images)

Four-time Monte Carlo Rally winner Röhrl also believes the weight of carrying the Schumacher name could be weighing on the 23-year-old but his heritage won’t afford him further opportunities if he doesn’t deliver results.

“There is the expectation that he has to be the big star. It’s hard and heavy,” he added

“It looks like he doesn’t have the outstanding talent that his father had. He drove at the front straight away. Whereas in the meantime, of course, times have changed and cars are becoming more and more important and people less and less important.

“It will be seen whether he can withstand the pressure and hold his own [against Magnussen] at some point.”