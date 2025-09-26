Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Schumacher will take part in an IndyCar test next month as he plots the next phase of his motorsport career.

The German driver, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, was eyeing a return to Formula 1 with soon-to-be 11th team Cadillac in 2026.

However, the new American-owned team opted for the experienced pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, with Colton Herta making a switch from IndyCar to be Cadillac’s F1 test driver.

Schumacher has not raced in F1 since being dropped in 2022 after two seasons at Haas. The 26-year-old was a reserve at Mercedes from 2023-2024 but did not take part in an official F1 session, telling The Independent that it had been a “draining few years.”

Schumacher has taken part in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans event, in the last two years but will now drive a single-seater car again with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing squad.

The test, on 13 October at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, could be the starting point for a switch to the American single-seater series IndyCar.

“I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test,” Schumacher said. “A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity.

“The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.

Mick Schumacher will take part in an IndyCar test next month ( Getty Images )

“I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport.

“Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically.

“It is not a secret that I am big fan of single-seater racing after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels.”

The 2026 IndyCar season starts on 1 March in St Petersburg, Florida, giving Schumacher plenty of time for testing ahead of a potential debut.