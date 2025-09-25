Romain Grosjean returns to F1 car – five years on from fireball crash in Bahrain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Romain Grosjean will be back in a Formula One car on Friday – five years on from his fiery crash in Bahrain.

The French driver, 39, miraculously survived a 67G fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, escaping after 28 seconds in an inferno with only burns to his hands after the halo device on the Haas car saved his life.

Grosjean did not race again in F1 and has, in the five years since, taken part in IndyCar and endurance racing.

open image in gallery Fire marshals put out the flames in Bahrain ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

But on Friday, Grosjean will return to the Haas F1 team to participate in a test event at the Mugello Circuit in Italy, as part of the team’s TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme.

Members of Grosjean’s backroom team in F1, including current Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, will be present on-site at the 15-turn Italian circuit. Grosjean will drive the 2023 car, the VF-23.

The Frenchman will also wear a helmet designed by his kids for what was meant to be his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi five years ago, but he couldn’t take part due to the injury to his hands.

“To say I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car would naturally be an understatement,” Grosjean said.

“I really can’t believe it’s been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special. I’m excited to see everyone.

open image in gallery Grosjean spent a terrifying 28 seconds scrambling to escape from his car (David Davies/PA) ( PA Archive )

“I’m sure we’ll spend a bit of time reminiscing about the old days, but I’m also keen to be of use regarding the trackside agenda with the VF-23 – it's great the team now has the TPC program as part of its ongoing development.

“Finally, my kids had designed my helmet for what was meant to be my final grand prix in Abu Dhabi back in 2020 – I’m at last going to be able to give it a go in a Formula 1 car on Friday.”

Grosjean raced 179 times in Formula One across 10 seasons with Renault, Lotus and Haas, securing 10 podiums and registering 391 points.

F1 broadcaster and ex-IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe will also drive the VF-23 on Friday, as part of a feature for F1TV ahead of next month’s United States Grand Prix.