Mika Hakkinen has predicted that Lewis Hamilton may become “irritated” by a lack of support from new Mercedes Formula 1 teammate George Russell.

Russell joined the German team from Williams in the off-season to partner his fellow Briton Hamilton on the 2022 F1 grid.

The pair made a good start to the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix, overcoming difficulties with the new W13 car to finish third (Hamilton) and fourth (Russell).

Hakkinen, however, believes that the partnership may not be a stable one in time, drawing a contrast to the close teamwork utilised by Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, now of Alfa Romeo, during five seasons alongside one another that brought Mercedes significant sustained success.

Describing his fellow Finn’s teamwork as “perfect”, Hakkinen thinks a “sensitive” Hamilton could suffer due to the change from Bottas to Russell.

“I believe and I know from my experience that Lewis is relatively sensitive,” Hakkinen, the 1998 and 1999 world champion, told the Unibet YouTube channel.

“He is a sensitive person. When Valtteri was Lewis’ teammate, the teamwork was perfect.

“Now, the support he’s going to get from Russell… The teamwork could be lost. That’s where Lewis can become irritated.”

Lewis Hamilton (front) and Mercedes teammate George Russell in Bahrain (Getty Images)

Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title last year in controversial circumstances by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman’s 2022 began disappointingly, both he and teammate Sergio Perez unable to finish at the Sakhir Circuit after encountering what appeared to be similar issues late on.

The lost points – Verstappen was second at the time of his withdrawal – could be costly come the season’s close, but Hakkinen thinks the 24-year-old is likely to be right in the title mix.

Speaking from personal experience, Hakkinen revealed the impact that winning a first Drivers’ Championship can have on an individual.

“I’m sure he will be faster than ever,” the 53-year-old tipped. “I know from my experience that [after winning] a title [you drive] about two 10ths per lap faster.

“It’s incredible, but it makes you more confident. The driving becomes more precise. You don’t just go full speed, you also know what a good lap is. I think Max is capable of that.

“But the question is: How much risk he will take? We’ll see how much risk he’s willing to take.”