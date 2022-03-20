Bahrain GP LIVE: F1 race updates today as Charlec Leclerc on pole and Max Verstappen second
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts on pole ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, with Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz starting third and Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez fourth. It was a tough day’s qualifying for Mercedes, however, as they lacked the pace to compete with the Red Bulls and Ferraris. Lewis Hamilton begins the season from fifth on the grid, while his new teammate George Russell starts ninth.
There was delight for last season’s strugglers Haas as Kevin Magnussen secured a seventh-place start on his return to the sport after the sacking of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, while Alfa Romeo were also pleased with the sixth-placed finish of Valtteri Bottas, their new recruit who departed Mercedes in the summer. But there was disappointment for both McLaren (Lando Norris 13th, Daniel Riccardo 18th) and Aston Martin (Nico Hulkenberg 17th, Lance Stroll 19th) as they struggled to make an impact in qualifying.
Who will take the first race win of the season? Follow all the action as it unfolds below.
Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton gave a frank assessment of the struggles facing Mercedes ahead of race weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, accepting that the defending constructors’ champions are a “long way off” Red Bull and Ferrari.
“I am just realistic, and at the moment, like I told you last week, we are not going to be in the race for a win,” said Hamilton.
“If you look at the Red Bulls, they are a long, long way ahead, in the region of eight to nine tenths, and Ferrari are half a second to six tenths ahead.
“So we are a long way off, and we are not bluffing like people assumed we were.
“We have had small problems in the past, but we are faced with much, much bigger problems this year, and everything we do to try and fix it doesn’t really change that.
“It appears as though this will be a long-term fix and not one for the short term.
“The mindset is still to be the best we can be. It is not ideal but we will pull together and try and fix it.”
Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton: “I feel great and just grateful to be back racing. We probably don’t have the performance to keep up with the guys ahead. But we want to see the end of the race and see where we end up. Valtteri [Bottas] did an amazing job, so did Kevin [Magnussen] - to see Haas out there is awesome. The mixture is what we want.
George Russell, ahead of his first race since signing for Mercedes: “I think try to make the most of it. We’re not disappointed with yesterday but we wanted to give it everything. P9, there’s reason why we can’t progress through the field.”
Bahrain Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole
Charles Leclerc took pole position for the opening round of the Formula One season after edging out world champion Max Verstappen - with Lewis Hamilton only fifth.
Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.123 seconds in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.
Sergio Perez took fourth with Hamilton next up, 0.680 sec back. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished only ninth, a further second adrift.
Hamilton arrived for the curtain raiser fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.
And the seven-time world champion’s concerns became reality under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit.
The sport has undergone its biggest rule change in a generation, with the cars radically revised in a bid to provide closer racing.
And while Hamilton’s Mercedes team might have dominated in recent times, winning the past eight constructors’ championships, they are behind both Ferrari and Red Bull in the pecking order.
Bahrain Grand Prix
What time does it start?
The race will start at 3pm on Sunday 20 March.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. The race will be shown on the Main Event and F1 channels, with coverage starting at 1.30pm GMT.
The channel will also show live coverage of all three practice sessions and qualifying, while subscribers can stream all of the action via the Sky Go app.
Highlights in the UK will be shown on Channel 4, with an extended show starting at 7.30pm GMT on Sunday 20 March.
Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris: “Excited! We haven’t got a lot to lose coming into the race. It’s going to be tough. We haven’t got the pace but we can still challenge for points. We know we will struggle a little bit but it’s a long race. We’re a little behind in terms of the long run so it’s going to be tough.”
Daniel Ricciardo (who starts 18th): “I missed a little bit and it’s made this weekend tricky but we will start with a clean slate next week and hopefully be in a better position. It’s early days and we are still trying to understand the cars. Hopefully this is just a little speed bump in what is a long season.”
Bahrain Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc: “It feels nice but we have to finish the job today. Max is strong and his race pace looks strong. We will have to make a start and if we are P1 at the end of the first lap we can only focus on ourselves. It’s been a long time since we started work on this car - it’s been a long way back but we have identified the weaknesses with the previous cars and have strengthened. The work we have done is impressive but we have to continue.”
Carlos Sainz: “The target is two Ferraris ahead of the two Red Bulls. There are always lots of question marks ahead of the new season. Getting pole position [with Charles] was great but hopefully there is more to come. I had struggled all weekend and we are still learning.”
Bahrain Grand Prix
It’s finally here! 98 days after THAT season-ending race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we’re just two hours away from LIGHTS OUT on the 2022 Formula One season.
It comes after the biggest overhaul in rules and regulations in a generation and it’s led to a shake-up of the teams at the top ahead of the new campaign, with Ferrari back and competitive alongside Red Bull and Mercedes struggling.
Charles Leclerc starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz third. The build-up begins with the drivers going around the track in the drivers’ parade, and we start with the defending champion.
Verstappen: “We have to score points. We’ve got a competitive car but it’s always a tough race. It’s difficult to say [how to beat Ferrari] but I think it’s going to be close. I think it will be decided in the long run again.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix as the new F1 season gets under way.
