Follow live race updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix as the new F1 season gets under way.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts on pole ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, with Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz starting third and Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez fourth. It was a tough day’s qualifying for Mercedes, however, as they lacked the pace to compete with the Red Bulls and Ferraris. Lewis Hamilton begins the season from fifth on the grid, while his new teammate George Russell starts ninth.

There was delight for last season’s strugglers Haas as Kevin Magnussen secured a seventh-place start on his return to the sport after the sacking of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, while Alfa Romeo were also pleased with the sixth-placed finish of Valtteri Bottas, their new recruit who departed Mercedes in the summer. But there was disappointment for both McLaren (Lando Norris 13th, Daniel Riccardo 18th) and Aston Martin (Nico Hulkenberg 17th, Lance Stroll 19th) as they struggled to make an impact in qualifying.

Who will take the first race win of the season? Follow all the action as it unfolds below.