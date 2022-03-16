F1 news LIVE: Safety car rules changed for 2022 after Hamilton-Verstappen season finale
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just days from getting underway in Bahrain after an exciting week of testing
Formula One has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the 2021 season. The sport’s governing body, the FIA has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts. Even though most readers would interpret the two in the same way, the new clarification suggests Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were right to complain about the way his last-lap shootout with Max Verstappen was manufactured.
The change comes just days before the start of the new season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari impressed during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, with the exciting prospect of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz able to challenge Hamilton, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez week to week. The problems for McLaren mean Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was ill all last week in Bahrain, may have to wait a little longer to move up into contention.
F1 tweaks safety car rules
Formula One’s governing body made a tweak to the safety car rules on Tuesday to avoid a repeat of the controversy that erupted after last year’s title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.
Race director Michael Masi, who was replaced last month, changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to pass Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and take the title.
Hamilton would otherwise have taken a record eighth championship.
The governing FIA spelled out in a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations that ‘all’, rather than the more ambiguous ‘any’, lapped cars must unlap themselves before a re-start.
Masi had allowed the race to resume after only the lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton, then leading, had unlapped themselves.
That allowed enough time for one last lap of racing, with the Dutchman on fresh tyres and able to overtake his title rival.
Formula 1 2022 season race week schedule
Thursday
- 3.5 hour window for team track walks
- FIA will carry out their systems checks and track inspections
- Teams will complete their engineering meetings.
Friday
- Pre-race driver press conference - runs over two hours and finishes at latest 90 minutes before first practice
- One-hour free practice session
- Second practice two hours after the conclusion of FP1
- Drivers briefing 90 minutes after chequered flag falls for FP2
Saturday
- Team Principals’ press conference 1.5 hours before FP3
- Final practice with qualifying to follow a couple of hours later
Sunday
- Bahrain Grand Prix
Haas boss Guenther Steiner maintains team is ‘financially stable’
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner has provided an update after former team sponsor demanded money back after the Formula 1 team severed their ties with the title sponsor which belongs to Nikita Mazepin’s father.
“It’s a very complex matter, even for legal experts,” Steiner told RTL. “Certainly lose some money.
“But the team is financially stable. You don’t have to worry about the team. That’s the most important thing for me.”
Haas boss ‘didn’t talk’ to Mazepin and sacked Russian in writing
Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed he told Nikita Mazepin he was sacked from the team in writing instead of calling the Russian driver.
The Italian boss has not heard back from the driver, who was ousted due to events occurring in eastern Europe, with Kevin Magnussen brought back to replace Mazepin just weeks before the 2022 F1 season.
“I only did it in writing. I didn’t talk to him,” Steiner told RTL. “You are always sorry when you have to do something like that.
“[But it is] difficult to say [if Mazepin is a victim], he added when asked if he felt sympathy for him.
Charles Leclerc tips Red Bull to showcase ‘another grade’ in RB18 development this week
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has tipped Red Bull to showcase a brand new design of their RB18 car for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
“I think Red Bull will have another grade coming before the race. We’ve seen Mercedes that’s arrived with a completely different car here so yes, we cannot relax.
“They haven’t pushed at all and on our side, we are just trying to get to know these cars as much as we can to be as ready as possible for the first race.”
Charles Leclerc delighted after Ferrari porpoising problem is ‘much better’ in Bahrain
Charles Leclerc is thrilled at the progress Ferrari have made in combatting the porpoising effect in Bahrain testing as the Scuderia plot a title charge ahead of Sunday’s 2022 F1 season opener.
“I think porpoising, as we call it now, it’s not gone, but much better compared to our pace in Barcelona, and it was one of our priorities after the Barcelona testing, so it looks good,” he said in Bahrain.
“We are working well, and any time we find ourselves in a difficult place, we have managed to work and get out so it’s positive, for now.”
George Russell insists Mercedes rivals ‘not exceptional’
George Russell insists Mercedes’ rivals for the 2022 F1 season are “not exceptional” despite the perceived struggles with the W13 during Bahrain testing.
“I don’t think they’re exceptional,” Russell said about Mercedes’ rivals.
“I think we’re probably not as competitive as we would like.
“I believe the guys are going get to the bottom of it; there is potential there, we just need to figure out a way to unlock that performance.”
George Russell maintains Mercedes W13 largely the same as in Barcelona despite ‘zero pods’
George Russell is adamant the Mercedes W13 is not dramatically different despite emerging with a drastic new sign and slimmed down sidepods during Bahrain testing.
“From the outside it looks drastically different but looks aren’t everything, is what many people say. It’s still the same fundamental car underneath its skin, and it still has the same fundamental issues that we faced in Barcelona.
“As I said, I think we probably optimised the performance a bit more in Barcelona than we did in Bahrain, but nevertheless we are struggling to find how to unlock a bit more. As it stands, Red Bull are looking incredibly strong, Ferrari are looking really solid, and we have some work to do.
George Russell bemoans Mercedes W13: ‘At the moment the performance isn’t there’
George Russell has bemoaned the level of performance currently experienced in the Mercedes W13 just days out from the Bahrain Grand Prix and the start of the 2022 F1 season.
“I think it’s been pretty productive but very intriguing at the same time. Obviously so much to learn about these 2022 cars, with the tyres. It’s pretty clear some of the issues that a lot of the teams faced with the bouncing, just trying to get on top of that really.
“Yes, it’s definitely bouncing around a lot from within, it’s not the comfiest in all honesty. I don’t really care about comfort if the performance is there but at the moment the performance isn’t there. We are a step behind our rivals, and we do have a lot of work to do between now and next week to understand, because in every condition the Red Bull and the Ferrari seem a step ahead of us.”
Lewis Hamilton provides update on Mercedes W13 development ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed Mercedes continue to work on ways to improve the W13 throughout the race week leading up to the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
“The testing was tough, but the great thing is, right now after this I have a conference call with all the guys in Brixworth [Mercedes High Performance Powertrains’ HQ in the UK], talking about the engine, the driveability, about how we can get more power out for this week.
“Then I have another conference call with all the engineers up in Brackley [Mercedes’ factory] and just [discussing] how we can push this car forward, how we can stop it from jumping, how we can extract all the performance from it. So everyone’s hyped, everyone’s excited. And these engineers, they love the challenge. So it’s good.”
