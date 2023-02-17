Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1676625986

F1 news LIVE: Alpine stun audience with football icon as ambassador at new car launch

Alpine launched their 2023 car - and two liveries for the new season - in London on Thursday evening

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 17 February 2023 09:26
Comments
Alpine F1 launch new A523 car ahead of 2023 season

Alpine stunned onlookers at their car launch on Thursday evening when they introduced France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as an ambassador.

The French team, who have a new driver pairing this season with Pierre Gasly replacing Fernando Alonso to partner Esteban Ocon, revealed their A523 car in London last night, including a special pink livery which will feature in the first three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Yet there was a further shock to come when the team introduced World Cup winner Zidane to the audience in Canada Water and he joins as a brand ambassador and sponsor of its equality opportunities programmes. British Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams was also announced as a mentor for the team’s academy drivers.

With all 10 teams now having launched their 2023 cars, all eyes will turn towards pre-season testing, taking place in Bahrain next week from 23-25 February before the first race of the season follows one week later.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent

Recommended

1676625838

F1 news: Alpine stun audience with football icon Zinedine Zidane as ambassador

Alpine stunned onlookers at their car launch on Thursday evening when they introduced France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as an ambassador.

The French team, who have a new driver pairing this season with Pierre Gasly replacing Fernando Alonso to partner Esteban Ocon, revealed their A523 car in London last night, including a special pink livery which will feature in the first three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Yet there was a further shock to come when the team introduced World Cup winner Zidane to the audience in Canada Water and he joins as a brand ambassador and sponsor of its equality opportunities programmes.

British Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams was also announced as a mentor for the team’s academy drivers.

Kieran Jackson17 February 2023 09:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in