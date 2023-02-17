F1 news LIVE: Alpine stun audience with football icon as ambassador at new car launch

✕ Close Alpine F1 launch new A523 car ahead of 2023 season

Alpine stunned onlookers at their car launch on Thursday evening when they introduced France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as an ambassador.

The French team, who have a new driver pairing this season with Pierre Gasly replacing Fernando Alonso to partner Esteban Ocon, revealed their A523 car in London last night, including a special pink livery which will feature in the first three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Yet there was a further shock to come when the team introduced World Cup winner Zidane to the audience in Canada Water and he joins as a brand ambassador and sponsor of its equality opportunities programmes. British Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams was also announced as a mentor for the team’s academy drivers.

With all 10 teams now having launched their 2023 cars, all eyes will turn towards pre-season testing, taking place in Bahrain next week from 23-25 February before the first race of the season follows one week later.

