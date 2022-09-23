Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at the end of 2022 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the 2022 F1 season, the team announced on Friday.

The Canadian has spent three seasons with Williams but has only scored seven World Championship points and is currently bottom of the Driver Standings with zero points this season.

The 27-year-old was beaten by reserve driver Nyck de Vries at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, with the Dutchman finishing in the points on debut and Williams have decided not to extend Latifi’s contract.

He said in a statement: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing - all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside - for the last three years.

“My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.

“Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I’ll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season.”

Jost Capito, CEO and Team Principal, added: “On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams. He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business.

“Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit.”