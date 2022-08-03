For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

Alex Albon has signed on for a second season and more at Williams in as the saga of where Oscar Piastri ends up in Formula 1 next year rumbles on.

Albon joined the Oxford-based team at the start of 2022 having been dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 and spending last year as a test driver.

The British-Thai driver has scored all three of Williams’ Championship points this season - including a memorable drive in Melbourne in April - and has now put speculation about his future to bed by signing a “multi-year agreement”.

“Well, I’m here for 2023 and beyond. It’s been a good year this year, we wanted more, but this is the goal [points at trophies] and that’s what we’re going for,” Albon said in a video on Williams’ F1 website.

“It’s nice to have some peace of mind, obviously, going forward about my career and then to be with Williams. Obviously we’ve had a really good start to the season, really enjoyed my time here. For the future and for the rest of the season we’ll keep our heads down.

“We’re going to focus on maximising the car and doing the best job we can. But to know it goes beyond that is very exciting.”

There was not, however, any news regarding the future of Albon’s current teammate Nicholas Latifi, with rumours that Piastri could take up the second seat at Williams next year. The announcement comes amid the situation regarding Piastri and his rejection of a seat at Alpine, after the team announced him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement for 2023.

Alex Albon has signed on for a second season driving for Williams in Formula 1 (Getty Images)

A dramatic couple of days has seen Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon.

Last year’s F2 champion Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes from the 21-year-old himself and, hours later, Piastri insisted this press release had been published “without his permission” and he has “not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023”, adding he will “not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Piastri, who is managed by nine-time Grand Prix winner and fellow Aussie Mark Webber, said in his stunning rebuttal on Tuesday on Twitter: “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year.

“This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

The announcement comes amid the situation regarding Piastri and his rejection of a seat at Alpine (Getty Images)

The Australian joined the Alpine Academy as a teenager and became just the third man after Charles Leclerc and George Russell to win back-to-back drivers’ championships in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Piastri has enjoyed a string of triumphs in his early stages of his career, winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup and the 2020 Formula 3 Championship as well as last year’s F2 triumph in his rookie season.

He became the sixth driver to win GP2/F2 in his debut year and has in 2022 been testing the 2021 Alpine F1 car, the A521, in locations such as Silverstone and Qatar while waiting in the wings for a spot on the grid to open up.