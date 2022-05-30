Former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says Sergio Perez’s Monaco Grand Prix win has sent a message to Red Bull.

The Mexican driver, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is racing well this campaign and sealed the victory in Monaco, a week after following team orders in Spain to let teammate Max Verstappen pass him twice.

Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg.

“[It’s the] best way to say: ‘Don’t do that with me, guys, I want to fight for the world championship as well here.’ And what a brilliant weekend, everything perfect,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

“And let’s not underestimate how difficult it is to do those out-laps in those [wet] conditions and get the timings right and everything – just spectacular.”

Perez has also been applauded for holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in Monaco. But ex-F1 driver Paul di Resta says it was only possible for Sainz to make the move due to poor tactics from Red Bull.

“Yeah, but that was kind of self-inflicted,” Di Resta said. “[Perez] went too hard at it too early and had that flat spot like Christian said, but he made the car as wide as possible.

“There were two guys, I think, this weekend that you couldn’t deny the win, because they excelled – and that’s ‘Checo’ [Perez] and if Leclerc had won, regardless of how the weather all played out.

“But for ‘Checo’ to get that done, it’s immense his stability within Red Bull as well.”

Horner seems to be happy with Perez and has said he is doing eveything right to bag a new contract.

The team boss said: “He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, we are very happy with him. He’s driven extremely well so far this year.”