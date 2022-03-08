Nikita Mazepin set to lift lid on abrupt F1 exit

Nikita Mazepin is set to speak publicly for the first time since Haas cut ties with the driver after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The American team ended the Russian’s contract and their partnership with Uralkali, a chemicals company part-owned by Mazepin’s father Dmitry.

The FIA had said that Mazepin would be permitted to drive as a neutral athlete in Formula 1 in 2022 provided he signed a document agreeing not to support the invasion.

According to RacingNews365, Mazepin will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning addressing his departure.

Haas were forced to remove red, white and blue livery, representing the Russian flag, from their car midway through the first round of testing in Barcelona after Russia launched an offensive on their neighbours.

F1 cancelled this year’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi and terminated the agreement with the nation about future races in St Petersburg.

Mazepin has accused Haas of not following due process in deciding to end his contract.

The 23-year-old said in a statement released on Twitter after the news was announced: “I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated.

“While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step.

“I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we can all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”

Haas’ reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is expected to drive alongside Mick Schumacher in the second and final rounds of testing in Bahrain as the team consider who should replace Mazepin.

Fittipaldi is believed to be in contention, though owner Gene Haas has indicated he may favour a driver with more on-grid experience.