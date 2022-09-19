Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Nyck de Vries confirms talks with Red Bull chief

De Vries impressed on his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix

Sarah Rendell
Monday 19 September 2022 12:10
Comments
<p>Nyck de Vries raced for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix </p>

Nyck de Vries raced for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix

(AFP via Getty Images)

Driver Nyck de Vries has confirmed he has spoken to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko about his Formula 1 future.

De Vries stepped in for Alex Albon for Williamsat the Italian Grand Prix after Albon had respiratory issues following surgery. De Vries impressed on his F1 debut, winning points for the struggling Williams team which has led many to suggest he will be in an F1 seat soon.

“I don’t quite know if I’m in such a luxury situation that I can choose,” he said, as reported by Motorsport.com. “Largely, that is beyond my control. I have been in talks with Williams for a long time and I was also able to make my debut there last weekend.

“That would be a logical step. Alpine I have been in contact with since July, and I will test for them in Budapest next week. I will fly there on Monday. And as the media had noticed yesterday, I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko. Those are the facts.”

Former Williams driver George Russell lauded the Dutchman after his debut and believes he should have a full-time seat in the F1.

Recommended

He said: “He obviously did an excellent job… he was always one of the best and there’s no doubt he deserves a place in Formula 1. There’s 20 drivers, not everybody gets an opportunity, but certainly now he’s proved everything he has to.”

De Vries looks set to get a permanent F1 seat next season

(Getty Images)

And Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: “He is just a good young man. He’s not only fast and has shown that in the junior categories, but he is also intelligent and a good team player, that is why he deserved it here.

“I don’t think that anyone else could have possibly done a better job in what he did.

“You are in an Aston Martin, you are driving around with a rake and then you are being drafted in at the last minute in a different car, you are beating your team-mate by quite a margin, you are starting eighth and you finish ninth.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in