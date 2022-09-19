Nyck de Vries confirms talks with Red Bull chief

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Driver Nyck de Vries has confirmed he has spoken to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko about his Formula 1 future.

De Vries stepped in for Alex Albon for Williamsat the Italian Grand Prix after Albon had respiratory issues following surgery. De Vries impressed on his F1 debut, winning points for the struggling Williams team which has led many to suggest he will be in an F1 seat soon.

“I don’t quite know if I’m in such a luxury situation that I can choose,” he said, as reported by Motorsport.com. “Largely, that is beyond my control. I have been in talks with Williams for a long time and I was also able to make my debut there last weekend.

“That would be a logical step. Alpine I have been in contact with since July, and I will test for them in Budapest next week. I will fly there on Monday. And as the media had noticed yesterday, I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko. Those are the facts.”

Former Williams driver George Russell lauded the Dutchman after his debut and believes he should have a full-time seat in the F1.

He said: “He obviously did an excellent job… he was always one of the best and there’s no doubt he deserves a place in Formula 1. There’s 20 drivers, not everybody gets an opportunity, but certainly now he’s proved everything he has to.”

De Vries looks set to get a permanent F1 seat next season (Getty Images)

And Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: “He is just a good young man. He’s not only fast and has shown that in the junior categories, but he is also intelligent and a good team player, that is why he deserved it here.

“I don’t think that anyone else could have possibly done a better job in what he did.

“You are in an Aston Martin, you are driving around with a rake and then you are being drafted in at the last minute in a different car, you are beating your team-mate by quite a margin, you are starting eighth and you finish ninth.”