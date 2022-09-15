Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich joins Aston Martin’s driver development programme
The Brazilian won this year’s F2 title with a round to go and has joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver
Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has joined Aston Martin’s new driver development programme and will make his F1 practice debut later this year.
Brazilian driver Drugovich won Formula 1’s feeder series with a round to go at Monza last weekend and is now targeting a step up to the F1 grid in the future.
Aston Martin confirmed that the 22-year-old has joined their junior programme as “one of its F1 reserve drivers” and will take part in first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November.
“Becoming a member of the AMF1 driver development programme is a fantastic opportunity for me – and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season,” Drugovich said.
“Winning in Formula 2 has long been regarded as the best possible launchpad into a career in Formula 1, and I see my role at AMF1 as giving me all the tools to take that crucial next step.
“For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my primary goal is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope that will give me an opportunity to race in Formula 1 in the future.”
Drugovich’s participation in Lance Stroll’s car in Abu Dhabi will complete Aston’s two mandated junior practice slots this season, after Nyck de Vries drove in Sebastian Vettel’s car during FP1 in Monza.
De Vries later went on to step in for Alex Albon at Williams, finishing ninth and securing points on his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix.
Drugovich, meanwhile, will “undertake an extensive test programme” in Aston’s 2021 F1 car and will be present at some race weekends next year.
Aston have formed their first driver development programme “designed in concert with AMF1’s engineers and management, intended to provide a stairway for junior drivers to reach Formula 1”.
Fernando Alonso and Stroll are confirmed as Aston’s F1 drivers for 2023, with Alonso replacing Vettel who is retiring from the sport.
