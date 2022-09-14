Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sebastian Vettel takes aim at ‘ego’ of Italian president for ‘insisting on flyby before race’ at Monza

F1 banned flypasts before races this year but two flybys took place prior to Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 14 September 2022 14:46
Comments
Sebastian Vettel questions F1 career amid concerns over climate change

Sebastian Vettel took aim at the “ego” of the Italian president with the four-time world champion claiming Sergio Mattarella ordered the flybys which took place before Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 banned flypasts before races this season in their push for a more sustainable future yet the Frecce Tricolori did two flypasts ahead of the race at Monza.

Vettel, who is retiring from F1 at the end of the season, is a climate change and environmental activist and was left unimpressed with the pre-race show, claiming 81-year-old Mattarella forced a change of hand from Formula 1.

Two flybys took place prior to the Italian Grand Prix

(Getty Images)

“I hope they [Monza] stop doing the flybys,” Vettel said.

“I heard the president [Mattarella] was insisting to have the flybys. He’s about 100 years old, so maybe it’s difficult for him to let go of this kind of ego things.

Recommended

“But, yeah, I think it has to stay on the calendar. It’s a great circuit, it has a great atmosphere.

“But as I said, the flybys – we were promised they were gone, and it seems that the president has to change his mind and F1 just gives in despite the boards [pushing for climate action] around the track and the certain goals on making the world a better place.

“They [F1] just need to be moving away from being influenced. If you have a goal, you shouldn’t do like all the countries and neglect the fact you won’t achieve it.

Sergio Mattarella met all the drivers before the race

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“So, you should stick to the word you put out. But time will tell.”

Recommended

Mattarella, president of Italy since 2015, attended Sunday’s race and met all the drivers and team principals prior to the start of the Grand Prix.

Vettel, a winner at Monza in 2008, was forced to retire from his last race in Europe as his struggles with Aston Martin this season continued.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in