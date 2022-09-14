Sebastian Vettel takes aim at ‘ego’ of Italian president for ‘insisting on flyby before race’ at Monza
F1 banned flypasts before races this year but two flybys took place prior to Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel took aim at the “ego” of the Italian president with the four-time world champion claiming Sergio Mattarella ordered the flybys which took place before Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.
Formula 1 banned flypasts before races this season in their push for a more sustainable future yet the Frecce Tricolori did two flypasts ahead of the race at Monza.
Vettel, who is retiring from F1 at the end of the season, is a climate change and environmental activist and was left unimpressed with the pre-race show, claiming 81-year-old Mattarella forced a change of hand from Formula 1.
“I hope they [Monza] stop doing the flybys,” Vettel said.
“I heard the president [Mattarella] was insisting to have the flybys. He’s about 100 years old, so maybe it’s difficult for him to let go of this kind of ego things.
“But, yeah, I think it has to stay on the calendar. It’s a great circuit, it has a great atmosphere.
“But as I said, the flybys – we were promised they were gone, and it seems that the president has to change his mind and F1 just gives in despite the boards [pushing for climate action] around the track and the certain goals on making the world a better place.
“They [F1] just need to be moving away from being influenced. If you have a goal, you shouldn’t do like all the countries and neglect the fact you won’t achieve it.
“So, you should stick to the word you put out. But time will tell.”
Mattarella, president of Italy since 2015, attended Sunday’s race and met all the drivers and team principals prior to the start of the Grand Prix.
Vettel, a winner at Monza in 2008, was forced to retire from his last race in Europe as his struggles with Aston Martin this season continued.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies