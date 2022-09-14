For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sebastian Vettel took aim at the “ego” of the Italian president with the four-time world champion claiming Sergio Mattarella ordered the flybys which took place before Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 banned flypasts before races this season in their push for a more sustainable future yet the Frecce Tricolori did two flypasts ahead of the race at Monza.

Vettel, who is retiring from F1 at the end of the season, is a climate change and environmental activist and was left unimpressed with the pre-race show, claiming 81-year-old Mattarella forced a change of hand from Formula 1.

Two flybys took place prior to the Italian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

“I hope they [Monza] stop doing the flybys,” Vettel said.

“I heard the president [Mattarella] was insisting to have the flybys. He’s about 100 years old, so maybe it’s difficult for him to let go of this kind of ego things.

“But, yeah, I think it has to stay on the calendar. It’s a great circuit, it has a great atmosphere.

“But as I said, the flybys – we were promised they were gone, and it seems that the president has to change his mind and F1 just gives in despite the boards [pushing for climate action] around the track and the certain goals on making the world a better place.

“They [F1] just need to be moving away from being influenced. If you have a goal, you shouldn’t do like all the countries and neglect the fact you won’t achieve it.

Sergio Mattarella met all the drivers before the race (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“So, you should stick to the word you put out. But time will tell.”

Mattarella, president of Italy since 2015, attended Sunday’s race and met all the drivers and team principals prior to the start of the Grand Prix.

Vettel, a winner at Monza in 2008, was forced to retire from his last race in Europe as his struggles with Aston Martin this season continued.