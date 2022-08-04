For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week.

The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family.

Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and F1’s relationship to “remain close in the future” after a conversation between the pair following Vettel’s announcement.

“Among other things, we talked about his decision and the future,” Domenicali told BILD. “Sebastian will always be associated with Formula 1. And of course we want that connection to remain close in the future.

“If he is interested in becoming part of our system and the approaches fit together, I would of course welcome him here. But we already know that, after the season, he wants to sort himself out and enjoy time with his family.”

Vettel has used his platform to raise concerns over climate and the environment during the past few years, while he also supported Lewis Hamilton in taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Vettel’s current team Aston Martin recently claimed that F1 is behind the wheel regarding sustainable technology but Domenicali countered this verdict.

“We’re not behind with technology - on the contrary. We’re ahead of schedule,” he added. “I will definitely experience environmentally-friendly fuel in Formula 1 during my lifetime.”

Fernando Alonso was this week announced as the surprise replacement for Vettel at Aston, with the 41-year-old Spaniard signing a “multi-year contract”.