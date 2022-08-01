F1: Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023

Aston Martin has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will join their Formula One team in 2023 on a multi-year contract.

The two-time champion from Spain has raced for Alpine since 2021.

Mr Alonso’s will replace German driver Sebastian Vettel, following his announcement that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season.

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” Mr Alonso said.

