‘I believe in change’: Sebastian Vettel announces his retirement from F1

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has announced that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.

The German said he wanted to spend more time with his family and that he had “spent a lot of time” considering his decision.

“Today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula 1 could not exist,” Mr Vettel said.

Mr Vettel is the youngest champion in F1 history, winning 53 Grands Prix.

