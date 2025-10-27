Oscar Piastri pinpoints ‘major’ changes needed after losing lead in F1 title race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri recognises that he needs to change things up if he wants to get his F1 title charge back on track.

The Mexico Grand Prix marked the Australian’s fourth race on the bounce off the podium, seeing McLaren teammate Lando Norris win and leapfrog him in the drivers’ standings after six months at the top of the table.

Piastri, who has seven wins to his name this season, has suffered an untimely drop in form with only four races to go, with pressure heightened by the resurgence of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The 24-year-old holds his hands up that he has failed to change when needed to in recent weeks and plans to make amends as the campaign enters its climax.

When asked if he’s lost any confidence in his driving ability, he told Sky Sports: “No, I’ve just had to drive very differently the last couple of weekends - or I’ve not driven differently when I should have.

“I think that’s been a little bit strange to get my head around because I’ve been driving exactly the same as I have all year. It’s just that these last couple of weekends, the car or the tyres or something has required quite a different way of driving. And I’ve just not really gone to that.

“I tried a few things (in Mexico), trying to change things up a bit today and once we analyse if it’s effective or not, that’ll hopefully help see some progress.”

Piastri, who had started the race in seventh place and 14 points clear of Briton Norris, finished fifth after a frustrating race.

Lando Norris got the edge over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in Mexico ( Getty Images )

Verstappen kept things alive in what has developed into a three way title race, producing a remarkable recovery performance to finish behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third.

Piastri is only a point behind Norris in the drivers’ standings but will need to make sure he bucks the trend of recent outings to prevent that gap from increasing.

“The car’s obviously not changed for a while now so it’s nothing to do with the car,” he added. “I think potentially given how the pace has differentiated for the last couple of races, clearly Lando has found it a bit easier to dial into that and I haven’t.

“So plenty of analysis (needed) to try and get further on top of that, but I think it’s important to remember for the other 19 races, the way I’ve been driving has been working pretty well. It’s more about adding some tools the toolbox rather than reinventing myself.”