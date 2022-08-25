Pierre Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri for 2023
The Frenchman has extended his contract at Red Bull’s sister team for next season
Pierre Gasly hasn’t yet spoken to any team, including Red Bull, about his future in the Formula 1 after signing an extension to his deal at AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season.
The Frenchman has impressed at Red Bull’s sister team since mid-2019 and has been linked with seats at other teams, such as Alpine.
However, the 26-year-old emphasised now was not the right moment to assess his long-term future but did admit he was excited to have the next step in his control.
“I think you’ve got to be open,” he said, in an interview with Motorsport.com.
“There’s got to be a conversation, obviously with Red Bull, and they’ll be the first ones to know what’s the situation. But of course, it’s also the first time in my career that I actually get the options of deciding what’s going to happen.
“It’s still early, we’re still mid-2022. At the right moment, we’ll assess what are the best options for the future.”
Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will part ways at the end of the season and the Australian admitted he could take a year out from Formula 1 next year.
Ricciardo, who used to race at Red Bull from 2014-2018, said of a one-year sabbatical: “If it made sense, yes. If it made sense.
It’s the only racing I’m interested in, this stage of my career Formula 1 is the one I see. If the starts don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I need to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies