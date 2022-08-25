Pierre Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri for 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pierre Gasly hasn’t yet spoken to any team, including Red Bull, about his future in the Formula 1 after signing an extension to his deal at AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season.

The Frenchman has impressed at Red Bull’s sister team since mid-2019 and has been linked with seats at other teams, such as Alpine.

However, the 26-year-old emphasised now was not the right moment to assess his long-term future but did admit he was excited to have the next step in his control.

“I think you’ve got to be open,” he said, in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“There’s got to be a conversation, obviously with Red Bull, and they’ll be the first ones to know what’s the situation. But of course, it’s also the first time in my career that I actually get the options of deciding what’s going to happen.

“It’s still early, we’re still mid-2022. At the right moment, we’ll assess what are the best options for the future.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will part ways at the end of the season and the Australian admitted he could take a year out from Formula 1 next year.

Ricciardo, who used to race at Red Bull from 2014-2018, said of a one-year sabbatical: “If it made sense, yes. If it made sense.

It’s the only racing I’m interested in, this stage of my career Formula 1 is the one I see. If the starts don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I need to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.”