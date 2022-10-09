For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of Jules Bianchi led criticism of a frightening incident involving Pierre Gasly at the Japanese Grand Prix after the driver passed a tractor on track just seconds after the the race was red-flagged due to heavy rain.

The scary moment in which Gasly passed the vehicle at speed and in low visibility brought up memories of the fatal crash involving the Frenchman’s compatriot Bianchi in 2014, which also occured at the Japanese Grand Prix, and raises serious questions for Formula One.

Bianchi’s father, Philippe, criticised the incident on social media and commented: “No respect for the life of the driver no respect for Jules memory”. With the race red-flagged, the McLaren driver Lando Norris tweeted: “How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. Unacceptable.”

Amid wet conditions and standing water at Suzuka, a chaotic opening lap saw both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crash out. The impact of Sainz hitting the barrier forced a piece to rebound back on track and hit Gasly’s car, forcing the Frenchman to pit for a new front nose.

Once Gasly returned to the track in 18th place, the conditions had got worse and the race was red-flagged, with all remaining cars returning to the pits. But as Gasly caught up at the back of the field, the AlphaTauri driver was shocked to see a recovery vehicle driving on the track in the opposite direction.

“What the... what the, what is this tractor doing here,” an incredulous Gasly said after passing the vehicle. Bianchi, who was a talented young driver, suffered fatal head injuries after sliding off-track in heavy rain and colliding with a recovery vehicle at high speed.

The Frenchman spent nine months in a coma, and passed away on 17 July 2015, becoming the first driver to suffer a fatal accident in Formula 1 since Ayrton Senna’s death in 1994.

The FIA released a statement following the incident, which noted that Gasly had been travelling at “high speed” but did not explain why the recovery vehicle had been deployed while he was still on track.

Gasly has also been summoned to the stewards for driving at speeds “of up to 250 kph when completing the lap under the red flag after passing the scene of the incident”.

The FIA’s statement read: “The Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10 [Pierre Gasly], which had collected damage and pitted behind the Safety Car, was driving at high speed to catch up to the field.”

Afterwards, Sainz and Albon expressed concern with the handling of the incident. Sainz said: “I don’t know if people understand but even behind safety car, going 150 kph, we still don’t see nothing. If one driver gets out of racing line, changes a switch on a steering wheel, you crash into a tractor and it’s over.”

The FIA said stewards will investigate the incident after the race.