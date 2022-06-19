F1 race LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix build-up as Max Verstappen starts on pole today
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve hosts the Canadian Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso in P2 and Lewis Hamilton in P4
Max Verstappen looks to emphasise his dominance from pole position at today’s Canadian Grand Prix with the testing conditions throwing another interesting wrinkle as he targets a second world championship. The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.
The Gilles Villeneuve Circuit saw Fernando Alonso secure second in qualification for Alpine, Carlos Sainz starts third for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, despite his very public complaints about the state of the Mercedes W13 car, is back near the top of the field, with the seven-time world champion seizing fourth for the Silver Arrows. Special praise should also come for Haas team, who locked out the third row of the grid thanks to Kevin Magnussen in fifth and Mick Schumacher in sixth.
Do not expect Alonso to play it safe from the start today, which makes for a fascinating prospect when lights go out: “The goal is to lead the race in lap one. Turn One, maximum attack. And then after that, they can go and they can fight - but it will be nice, sweet to lead the race.” While Verstappen added: “Fernando is getting a little bit old, but he’s still very fast,” Verstappen said. “So I know he starts very well, you know, so I have to be ready. To be on the front row together with Fernando; I used to look at F1 as a little kid, seeing Fernando being up there and winning his races and championships and putting it on pole. So to be sharing the front row is a nice thing.” Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Hamilton elated with ‘awesome’ fourth at wet Canadian Grand Prix qualifying
Lewis Hamilton drove through the pain to qualify an “awesome” fourth in Montreal.
Saturday brought a smile to Hamilton’s face as he was running as high as second before having to ultimately settle for a spot on the second row.
“This past week has been a real challenge and every day working through the pain and getting my body right,” he said.
You can read the full story here:
Lewis Hamilton elated with ‘awesome’ fourth at wet Canadian Grand Prix qualifying
Fernando Alonso was second quickest as the former champion coped well with the drying track
Starting positions for Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen will start on pole position at today’s Canadian Grand Prix after he dominated qualifying in changeable conditions to continue his quest for a second world championship.
Fernando Alonso will start second for Alpine, the experienced campaigner also getting on top of the weather to take his first front-row start in over a decade.
Carlos Sainz starts third for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton able to compete near the top of the field due to the inclement weather, the seven-time world champion taking fourth for Mercedes.
You can see the full grid order below:
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Canadian Grand Prix
Everything you need to know ahead of the ninth race of the 2022 F1 season
Toto Wolff denies claims of Lewis Hamilton decline
Toto Wolff has played down claims that Lewis Hamilton has regressed as a driver, insisting that the Briton is not “losing his ability”.
Hamilton has won a joint-record seven Formula 1 titles, with six of them having come with his current team, Mercedes – including four in a row between 2017 and 2020.
The 37-year-old was one lap away from winning the title in 2021 and has struggled so far this season, but Mercedes team principal Wolff believes that car issues are to blame for Hamilton’s recent underwhelming finishes.
“No, I don’t think it’s like [he is in decline]. He is the best that has ever been,” Wolff told Channel 4, per Planet F1.
“Between Abu Dhabi in 2021 [and] dominating the last third of the season, to four months later, you are not losing your ability.”
Toto Wolff denies claims of Lewis Hamilton decline
Hamilton was a lap away from winning the title in 2021 and has struggled so far this season
Alpine Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer on Oscar Piastri future
Alpine Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer insists Oscar Piastri will be driving in Formula 1 next season.
He said: “Oscar is a bright young talent coming through, as we know, he's testing last year's car at more than Silverstone. We'll test more in the future, he's doing very well.
“We're contracted with Oscar, we have some options on him. There's no need to hurry that. We'll take our time, in the silly season, we'll make those type of decisions.
Then, when pushed if he will race in F1 next year, Szafnauer was blunt: “Yes.”
Lewis Hamilton on what the Canadian Grand Prix means to him
Lewis Hamilton might be enduring a torrid season, but he’s at a home from home, so to speak.
The seven-time world champion appreciates the Canadian Grand Prix more than most.
He’s up to P4, could the magic return to ignite his season?
George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes
George Russell has been warned that Lewis Hamilton hasn’t lost a step despite a poor start to the 2022 season.
The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race and trails him by 37 points in the standings.
Hamilton has also been cast 88 points adrift of his title rival a year ago, Max Verstappen, amid consistent technical problems with his Mercedes.
But Daniel Ricciardo believes Hamilton is still more than capable of challenging at the very front end of the grid.
“I definitely think Lewis is as capable as ever. We all knew George was quick, and it was just how quick is he? How good is he? And he is proving he is very good,” the McLaren driver said.
George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes
The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race
Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast
Here’s a peak at what the conditions should be like tonight during the Canadian Grand Prix.
Accuweather claim we will have a high of 69° and a low of 55°.
With sunny to partly cloudy conditions and just a two percent chance of rain.
Let’s see.
FIA vows to ‘reduce or eliminate’ porpoising on the advice of its medical team
Formula One’s regulator has vowed to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team – just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.
But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down.
A statement from F1’s governing body, released ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, read: “The FIA, as the governing body of the sport, has decided that, in the interests of safety, it is necessary to intervene to require that the teams make the necessary adjustments to reduce or to eliminate this phenomenon [of porpoising].
FIA vows to ‘reduce or eliminate’ porpoising on the advice of its medical team
Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race.
Lewis Hamilton slams ‘undriveable’ Mercedes car which is ‘worst’ in his F1 career
Lewis Hamilton has lambasted Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car after once again suffering from intense bouncing and poor performance in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion experimented with a new floor and different setups on his car in Friday night’s running in Montreal, but only ended up 13th fastest at the end of the second free practice session, telling his team over the radio: “This car is now undriveable.”
Mercedes have been struggling after transitioning to F1’s new set of technical regulations, which have undergone their biggest revision in a generation. A return to ground effect aerodynamics for the first time since the 1980s has brought with it the unexpected aerodynamic quirk known as porpoising, which is the name given to the phenomenon whereby cars bounce up and down violently at high speeds on long straights.
Lewis Hamilton slams ‘undriveable’ Mercedes car which is ‘worst’ in his F1 career
The seven-time world champion was left frustrated by very poor performance from the car in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix
Christian Horner claims F1 title fight will end up in court if FIA doesn’t act on cost cap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed that up to half of Formula 1 teams will breach the sport’s cost cap if governing body the FIA does not opt to raise it, and warned that the battle for the 2022 championship could end up in court.
All ten F1 teams are limited to an annual budget of $140m to run their 2022 season, comprising costs spent in every area including car parts, staff salaries, and shipping. The cost cap is designed to prevent teams from overspending and causing themselves financial problems, but Horner says the cost-of-living crisis and rises in inflation are an exceptional circumstance which mean the cap should be raised significantly.
“The way you design your car is within your control,” Horner told Sky Sports F1 after practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. “You are in control of your own destiny. We’re not in control of what’s going on in the world right now, with fuel cost rises, inflation going up to 11%. That’s a direct impact on staff, commmodities, supply of parts. I think it’s a case of force majeure. It’s not about income, it’s about this one-off effect of inflation that effects people.”
Horner claims F1 title fight will end up in court if FIA doesn’t act on cost cap
The Red Bull boss insists that F1 teams should be allowed to spend more because of the rise in transport costs
