Christian Horner insists Red Bull have made a “statement of intent” by poaching another talent from Mercedes.

Phil Prew is the latest to swap Mercedes for Red Bull with Helmut Marko claiming as many as 50 employees have done the same, with a staff shake-up over the last year.

With the two teams’ headquarters just 30 miles apart in Northamptonshire, Red Bull have profited from hires such as Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechanical engineering at the Brixworth factory following a 20-year stint with the Silver Arrows, before transitioning into technical director at Red Bull.

Prew was the chief engineer in Mercedes’ engine division but has now been installed in a “senior role” with Red Bull Powertrains.

Horner is thrilled to add somebody with a “phenomenal track record”, lauding the arrival of Prew.

“I’m delighted that Phil is going to be joining the team and he has a phenomenal track record,” Horner said. “He has been a key component of Mercedes’ recent success and, again, it is another statement of intent of where we want to be with the power unit.

“I think we have assembled great strength and depth within the business and it’s fantastic to see it really coming together and coming to life. Phil’s one of a few key signings recently that add to the very talented group of people that we have already assembled.”