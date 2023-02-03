F1 news LIVE: Red Bull set to reveal 2023 car at season launch in New York
Christian Horner and his Red Bull team will unveil the RB19 design in New York at 2pm (GMT)
Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch today.
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer. Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity.
The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such interested party and The Mirror report that a deal is expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as Friday.
Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.
Formula 1
F1 news: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon, uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages.
Red Bull will be the second team to follow suit in what is being described as a “season launch” for the 2022 champions in New York City on Friday. There is speculation that a new partnership with Ford could also be announced in the Big Apple.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)
Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)
Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
