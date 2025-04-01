Red Bull reveal striking new F1 livery in touching tribute for Japanese GP
The race at Suzuka will see Yuki Tsunoda make his Red Bull debut in front of his home fans
Red Bull will sport a striking all-white livery at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to engine partner Honda.
Japanese F1 star Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut this weekend, having replaced the axed Liam Lawson after the first two races of the 2025 season.
Yet Tsunoda, having switched from the white of junior team Racing Bulls, will stay in white overalls this weekend as a nod to Red Bull’s partnership with Japanese automotive giant Honda, who also back the 24-year-old driver financially.
It is Honda’s last year of working with Red Bull before they switch to an engine partnership with Aston Martin – reuniting with ex-Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey – for new engine and chassis regulations in 2026.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history.
“Max has won four world titles with a Honda power unit and the team have lifted two constructors' titles, in addition, Honda's reliability enabled to complete the most successful season in the sport's history in 2023.
“This livery is a tribute to Honda's success in the sport and the final year of, what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership.
“I am looking forward to seeing it out on track."
The new livery is inspired by Honda’s RA272 first victory in the sport, at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix with Richie Ginther.
A special logo commemorating 60 years since Honda’s first win will also be displayed across all four Red Bull cars.
Red Bull also sported an all-white livery at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, another tribute to Honda, in a year where the Japanese GP was not held due to the Covid pandemic.
Tsunoda will be present alongside new teammate Max Verstappen, as well as Racing Bull drivers Lawson and Isack Hadjar, at a show-run event in Tokyo on Wednesday.
