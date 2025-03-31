Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton’s sprint win in China is “not good” for his relationship with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton claimed his first win in the red of Ferrari with victory in the Saturday sprint race in Shanghai, a day before the Brit and Leclerc were disqualified from the grand prix.

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, round three of the 2025 season, but 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve believes the sprint win puts Hamilton in a “privileged” position within the Italian team.

“Lewis, having won a race, I'm not sure it’s very good for the relationship [with Leclerc],” Villeneuve said.

“It really puts Lewis in a privileged place within the team. He was already the biggest name, the biggest star, and now he's the one who got a win for Ferrari when all the other races have been awful.”

Following the disqualifications, Hamilton is ninth in the drivers’ standings after two races, one point ahead of Leclerfc in 10th.

Villeneuve went on to describe Hamilton’s sprint win as “incredible” while acknowledging it has been a “bad start for Ferrari” as opposed to the British star, following his move to the Scuderia from Mercedes.

“He won a sprint race, he's had a great start,” Villeneuve said, in partnership with CardPlayer.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are teammates at Ferrari this year ( AP )

“Lewis got a pole in a sprint race and that's actually very good. It’s more than what people were expecting in the first two races.

“His Saturday in China was incredible because it wasn't the best car, it wasn't a winning car, and he was really on it. He maximised the fact that he was on pole and controlled that sprint race.

“From what I heard Ferrari then made some changes for the actual race and it just wasn't as good but anyway, they got disqualified. It’s more a bad start to a season for Ferrari than it is for Lewis.”

Lando Norris leads the world championship heading into this weekend in Suzuka, where Yuki Tsunoda will make his debut for Red Bull.