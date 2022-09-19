Red Bull winning every remaining race would be ‘massive ask’, Christian Horner admits

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said it would be a “massive ask” for the team to win all the remaining races of the 2022 F1 season.

Max Verstappen is leading the Drivers’ Championship, 116 points ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc, after winning the last five races in a row.

Red Bull are also running away with the Constructors’ Championship - sitting on 545 points, a mammoth 139 ahead of Ferrari, who are 35 points clear of Mercedes, despite the latter’s early-season struggles.

And despite being in such a dominant position on multiple fronts, Horner is circumspect about the rest of the campaign and the possibility of a clean sweep of race wins.

“That’s a massive ask and [there is] some huge variance of circuits,” he told Autosport. “Singapore compared to Monza, it’s got the most corners on the calendar. It’s bumpy, it’s a street track, so it’s a much different challenge.

“We’re in a great position in the championship. But we’re going to attack every race and do the best we can, then the points will take care of themselves.

“But you know, we’ve been quick at Spa, Zandvoort, Monza and Budapest even. So on a variance of circuits, the car’s performing really well.”

Verstappen could seal his title defence in the next race if he wins in Singapore and other results go his way, while the Constructors’ crown is unlikely to be much further behind as Sergio Perez also has a strong campaign

And Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has admitted defeat for this season.

“We have to be realistic, that Red Bull is almost unbeatable,” the Mercedes driver said. “It’s going to take some real doing to beat that car. Performance-wise they are fully ahead of everyone.

“We have not caught them, we don’t have upgrades coming to overtake them. And so it’s going take some fortune going our way.”