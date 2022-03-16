F1 changes safety car rules for 2022 season to avoid another Hamilton-Verstappen controversy
The new season gets under way this weekend in Bahrain
Formula One’s governing body made a tweak to the safety car rules on Tuesday to avoid a repeat of the controversy that erupted after last year’s title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.
Race director Michael Masi, who was replaced last month, changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to pass Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and take the title.
Hamilton would otherwise have taken a record eighth championship.
The governing FIA spelled out in a revised edition of the 2022 sporting regulations that ‘all’, rather than the more ambiguous ‘any’, lapped cars must unlap themselves before a restart.
Masi had allowed the race to resume after only the lapped cars between Verstappen and Hamilton, then leading, had unlapped themselves. That allowed enough time for one last lap of racing, with the Dutchman on fresh tyres and able to overtake his title rival.
FIA race director Michael Masi has since been replaced by two officials, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will share the race director job as part of a wider restructuring of the refereeing process.
They will be assisted by FIA stalwart Herbie Blash who will return as permanent senior advisor, having retired in 2016 after 50 years in the sport. Blash was previously assistant to the late race director Charlie Whiting.
The new season gets under way this weekend in Bahrain.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies