F1 marshal removed from Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after tweet about Lewis Hamilton

The marshal apologised after tweeting that he hoped Lewis Hamilton would suffer an accident like the one which threatened Romain Grosjean’s life in Bahrain two years ago

Sports Staff
Sunday 27 March 2022 16:12
Comments
<p>Lewis Hamilton was abused on Twitter by the marshal</p>

Lewis Hamilton was abused on Twitter by the marshal

(Getty Images)

A Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020.

A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

The marshal apologised in a subsequent tweet to the Saudi motorsport and motorcycle federation and to Mercedes driver Hamilton, who said on Friday he wanted to see more change in the kingdom.

LIVE: Follow race updates from F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Then-Haas driver Grosjean suffered burns to his hand but miraculously jumped out of his burning car in the Bahrain crash that marked the end of his Formula One career. The Frenchman now races in the US-IndyCar series.

Recommended

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in