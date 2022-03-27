F1 marshal removed from Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after tweet about Lewis Hamilton
The marshal apologised after tweeting that he hoped Lewis Hamilton would suffer an accident like the one which threatened Romain Grosjean’s life in Bahrain two years ago
A Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020.
A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.
The marshal apologised in a subsequent tweet to the Saudi motorsport and motorcycle federation and to Mercedes driver Hamilton, who said on Friday he wanted to see more change in the kingdom.
Then-Haas driver Grosjean suffered burns to his hand but miraculously jumped out of his burning car in the Bahrain crash that marked the end of his Formula One career. The Frenchman now races in the US-IndyCar series.
Reuters
