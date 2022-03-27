Lewis Hamilton will start today’s grand prix in 16th (Getty Images)

Follow latest updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez starts on pole for the first time in his F1 career. The Mexican put together an impeccible lap around the tight streets of Jeddah in Q3 to put himself on the front of the grid, where he will have the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in his mirrors starting second and third.

Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen begins fourth, with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon a very creditable fifth and Mercedes’ George Russell sixth. Lewis Hamilton starts the race 16th after a disastrous qualifying saw him struggle and exit at Q1.

Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

Mick Schumacher suffered a high-speed crash during qualifying and was airlifted to hospital, and the 23-year-old will not participate despite being given a positive assessment after medical checks. Follow all the latest updates from Saudi Arabia below.