F1 LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix latest as Sergio Perez on pole and Lewis Hamilton starts 16th
Who will win the second race of the new F1 season? Follow all the action from Jeddah
Follow latest updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez starts on pole for the first time in his F1 career. The Mexican put together an impeccible lap around the tight streets of Jeddah in Q3 to put himself on the front of the grid, where he will have the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in his mirrors starting second and third.
Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen begins fourth, with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon a very creditable fifth and Mercedes’ George Russell sixth. Lewis Hamilton starts the race 16th after a disastrous qualifying saw him struggle and exit at Q1.
Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.
Mick Schumacher suffered a high-speed crash during qualifying and was airlifted to hospital, and the 23-year-old will not participate despite being given a positive assessment after medical checks. Follow all the latest updates from Saudi Arabia below.
Ferrari set to battle Red Bull again in the Middle East
Just like at Bahrain last weekend, it is Ferrari and Red Bull who occupy for the front two rows of the grid in Jeddah, with Sergio Perez ahead of the Ferrari pair and world champion Max Verstappen in fourth.
These two teams have by far the fastest cars in the field at the start of the season, with Esteban Ocon qualifying fifth as best of the rest for the Alpine a long way off the pace of the frontrunners.
Barring an enormous surprise, or a return of the reliability troubles which cost Perez and Verstappen at Sakhir, it will be Ferrari and Red Bull competing for the race win and the podium places again.
If other teams, particularly Mercedes, are unable to develop their cars significantly within a few races then these two squads could be in a league of their own very soon indeed.
Welcome to live coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - the second race of the 2022 F1 season.
A dramatic opening weekend in Bahrain saw the long-awaited renaissance of the Ferraris, as Charles Leclerc took the win ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton took a creditable third despite Mercedes struggling for speed.
Red Bull had a disaster with both their drivers - reigning champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez - failing to finish and are looking for redemption a week later.
They’ve made a good start, with Perez on pole for today’s Saudi Arabian GP, followed by the two Ferraris, then Verstappen in fourth. However, Hamilton had a nightmare qualifying as he exited in Q1 and will start 16th on the grid, a full ten places behind his Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Mick Schumacher suffered a nasty crash when his Haas was going well during to qualifying and he was airlifted to hospital. Thankfully, the medical updates on the German are positive but he won’t be competing in the race around the street circuit in Jeddah this evening.
Stick with us for all the build-up and then race updates once the action gets underway in the Middle East.
