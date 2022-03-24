Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track changes revealed after driver criticism

The FIA have revealed the changes made to the controversial high-speed speed circuit at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ahead of this weekend’s race following criticism from drivers over the safety of the track.

Last season’s inaugural race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit saw two red flags and a number of high-speed crashes, with drivers highlighting the danger of blind corners and the narrowness of the barriers.

While the track was a hit with many drivers due to its speed and difficulty, George Russell, the representative of the F1 drivers union, said the circuit was “lacking a lot from a safety perspective”.

Formula One returns to Jeddah this weekend for the second race of the season, after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix moved up the 2022 calendar, and Niels Wittich, the FIA’s race director, has confirmed the changes that have been made.

Race organisers said minor tweaks had been made at several corners, including Turns 2, 3, 14 and 21, to improve visibility with the barriers moved back by around 1.5 metres to reveal more of the corner upon entry.

The barrier on the final corner, Turn 27, has also been moved back, widening the track to 12 metres at the point where Max Verstappen hit the wall in last season’s Q3.

A smooth face has also been added to the concrete barriers at the Turns 4, 16, 22 and 24 apex. This is following request from the drivers and will allow them to favour the racing line.

In last season’s race, Mick Schumacher crashed into the wall in the first of two red flags at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, before Nikita Mazepin collided into the back of George Russell as the Williams driver attempted to avoid hitting Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.