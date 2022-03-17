Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain Grand Prix after positive Covid test
The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenburg for Sunday’s season-opening race
Sebastian Vettel is out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after testing positive for Covid.
The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by Nico Hulkenburg for Sunday’s race, beginning with practice on Friday.
A statement from the team read: “Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.
“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards.”
Hulkenburg returns for a first start in F1 since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix alongside Vettel’s regular teammate Lance Stroll.
The German brings a wealth of experience having competed in 179 races for Williams, Sauber, Force India and Racing Point.
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo also tested positive in recent days but will be able to line up on the grid for the first race in the 2022 calendar.
The Australian was sidelined for the duration of the Bahrain test, but his team say he “has been feeling better each day” and has “returned a number of negative tests”.
F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies