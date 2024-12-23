Sergio Perez’s plans at Red Bull for 2025 revealed after F1 axe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sergio Perez will stay involved with Red Bull in 2025 and will perform some “show runs” for the team despite losing his F1 seat.

Last week, the Mexican driver lost his spot in the team after four years as Max Verstappen’s teammate, with Liam Lawson replacing him.

The decision from Red Bull boss Christian Horner followed a torrid season for Perez, in which he finished 285 points behind world champion Verstappen.

Yet Horner told talkSPORT shortly after the decision that Perez will stay associated with Red Bull as he decides on his long-term future in the sport.

When directly asked if Perez had been sacked, Horner replied: “No, it’s a little different to that.

“Sergio has been with us for four years and, for the first three years, he played a huge role in the team and certainly that first Drivers’ World Championship.

“You’ve only got to think back to Abu Dhabi ’21, the role that he played for the team on that day; constructors’ champions in 2022/23; he was second in the drivers’ championship last year.

“He’s just had a really tough year this year and we sat down last week – we’d obviously been talking about it a little bit beforehand – and decided that it was right for both of us, just to step back, for him to step out of the car, take a bit of time with his family, work out what he wants to do.

Sergio Perez has lost his F1 seat with Red Bull for 2025 ( Getty Images )

“He’s still going to be involved with the team. He will be doing a couple of show runs with us during next year.

“But it was right for him – because it wasn’t enjoyable for him either, getting all this scrutiny and pressure and expectation every weekend.”

Lawson was picked ahead of RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda for the promotion to Red Bull, while F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar takes Lawson’s spot as Tsunoda’s teammate for 2025.

The 2025 F1 season starts on 16 March in Australia.