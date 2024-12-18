Sergio Perez’s dreadful form cost Red Bull 2024 F1 title – the Mexican had to go

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The beginning of the end for Sergio Perez at Red Bull was further back than you think, after the Mexican finally confirmed a predictable outcome on Wednesday following a disastrous season. For it was not the embarrassing Q1 exit in Hungary in July, after a crash in practice the day before. Nor was it the expensive first-lap crash on the streets of Monaco in the spring. Instead, it was May 2023, and a time when events were altogether rosier for the now dispirited Mexican.

Heading into last year’s Miami Grand Prix, Perez was being tilted as a genuine title contender. Or rather, given Red Bull’s car dominance, Max Verstappen’s only title contender. Both drivers had split wins in the first four races and on his favoured street track configuration, Perez took pole in Florida. Verstappen started in ninth.

Yet since the irrepressible Dutchman stormed through the field that day to claim what would be his third of 19 victories in 2023, the contrast in fortunes between the two Red Bull drivers has been colossal.

Since that day, Verstappen has won 25 grands prix. Perez has won zero.

It is why Wednesday’s confirmation of Perez losing his 2025 race seat has been coming for some time. The 34-year-old defiantly reiterated his commitment to clinging on to his spot as the 2024 season came to a close. More composed and skilled in the media pen, perhaps, than out on the racetrack.

But a mammoth 285 points behind world champion teammate Verstappen – as the Mexican stumbled home with back-to-back DNFs in eighth place – the disparity has become too much for a top Formula 1 outfit to handle. Even for his most vocal backer, Christian Horner.

Perez’s final furlong at Red Bull represents a miserable conclusion to what has been a prosperous and highly successful partnership between driver and team. And that should not be forgotten.

When Perez took the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi four years ago, his time in F1 seemed at an end with Racing Point – now Aston Martin – dispensing of his services in favour of ex-Red Bull star Sebastian Vettel. Yet just as he was readying his Christmas crackers, the call came from Horner: Perez had been given another shot, with Alex Albon the man to make way.

His first Red Bull win came the following summer, in Azerbaijan, while perhaps his defining moment came at the 2021 season finale, when the “Minister for Defence” battled so heroically to keep position from Lewis Hamilton, with no other purpose than aiding Verstappen.

open image in gallery Sergio Perez has lost his 2025 race seat at Red Bull ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Perez was a heroic teammate for Max Verstappen in 2021 ( Getty Images )

“Checo is a legend,” beamed the Dutchman on team radio. “Absolute animal,” came the response from his engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

2022 was his personal zenith, even if his only second-place finish in the championship came in the following year. Two memorable victories – in Monaco and Singapore – saw Perez extend his deal. Yet relations between Verstappen and the Mexican were disintegrating, prompting an infamous squabble in Brazil as the Dutchman disobeyed team orders.

But these final 12 months have been an ordeal. Since four podiums in the first five races – where on earth did that form go? – Perez has finished in the top five just once. In fact, he has finished no higher than sixth in the last 18 races. Repeated failings in qualifying came with an air of inevitability by the end.

When does Perez shockingly failing to make it out of Q1 no longer become a shock? Let me tell you: when it happens seven times in a single season, in a car which has guided his teammate to a fourth successive world championship.

open image in gallery Perez with his trophy after winning the 2022 Monaco GP ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Christian Horner has dropped Perez for 2025 ( Getty Images )

Perez’s form, ultimately, cost Red Bull their third-straight constructors’ championship to McLaren and, in the end, they finished third behind Ferrari.

The end seemed nigh in July, when Horner surprisingly backed Perez. Likewise in the autumn, when speculation of retirement at his home race in Mexico was quickly squashed. But finally, Red Bull have put their wounded soldier out of his misery, even if he will keep an association with the team.

Wednesday’s announcement came with no confirmation on his replacement, though The Independent understands Lawson is set to be unveiled later this week. The New Zealander, with only 11 F1 races under his belt, has been handed the opportunity of a lifetime ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who has oddly been overlooked despite four years at Red Bull’s sister team.

Perez’s replacement is a point of disputation. His removal from his Red Bull seat, following a dreadful 14th season in F1, is not. The Mexican’s choices are now between pursuing a 2026 drive (with 11th team Cadillac an option) or riding off into the sunset. Given his 2024 form, he’d be well-advised to take the latter choice.