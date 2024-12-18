Sergio Perez news LIVE: F1 latest as Red Bull axe Mexican driver and line up replacement
RB’s Liam Lawson is in pole position to take Sergio Perez’s spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing next season
Red Bull have axed Sergio Perez ahead of the 2025 F1 season, ending the Mexican’s four-year stay with the team.
Perez struggled to keep pace not only with world title-winning teammate Max Verstappen but also rivals from McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, finishing eighth in the drivers’ standings. It also meant Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ championship and ceded their crown to McLaren.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull,” Perez said. “We broke records and reached remarkable milestones.”
While Perez’s future is now in doubt, with no seat currently available on the grid next season, New Zealander Liam Lawson is set for a promotion from sister team RB to drive alongside Verstappen for Red Bull.
Liam Lawson is expected to replace Perez at Red Bull
Liam Lawson set to be promoted from RB to become Max Verstappen’s teammate.
Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB in September, has impressed since filling in for the Australian and The Independent understands Lawson will be the man to take Perez’s seat with the main Red Bull team in 2025 ahead of Yuki Tsunoda.
Confirmed: Sergio Perez leaves Red Bull
The worst-kept secret in Formula One has today been confirmed: Sergio Perez is leaving Red Bull and will not be part of the team next season.
Welcome along to live reaction to the news that Sergio Perez has been axed by Red Bull ahead of the 2025 F1 season.
