F1 news LIVE: Red Bull latest as Liam Lawson lined up to replace Sergio Perez

Red Bull have axed Sergio Perez ahead of the 2025 F1 season, ending the Mexican’s four-year stay with the team.

Perez struggled to keep pace not only with world title-winning teammate Max Verstappen but also rivals from McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, finishing eighth in the drivers’ standings. It also meant Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ championship and ceded their crown to McLaren.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull,” Perez said. “We broke records and reached remarkable milestones.”

While Perez’s future is now in doubt, with no seat currently available on the grid next season, New Zealander Liam Lawson is set for a promotion from sister team RB to drive alongside Verstappen for Red Bull.

