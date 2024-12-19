F1 news LIVE: Red Bull latest as Liam Lawson lined up to replace Sergio Perez
RB’s Liam Lawson is in pole position to take Sergio Perez’s spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing next season
Red Bull have axed Sergio Perez ahead of the 2025 F1 season, ending the Mexican’s four-year stay with the team.
Perez struggled to keep pace not only with world title-winning teammate Max Verstappen but also rivals from McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, finishing eighth in the drivers’ standings. It also meant Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ championship and ceded their crown to McLaren.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull,” Perez said. “We broke records and reached remarkable milestones.”
While Perez’s future is now in doubt, with no seat currently available on the grid next season, New Zealander Liam Lawson is set for a promotion from sister team RB to drive alongside Verstappen for Red Bull.
Sergio Perez leaves Red Bull
A reminder of the news yesterday that Mexican driver Sergio Perez has left Red Bull after reaching an agreement with the Formula One team to part ways with immediate effect, both announced on Wednesday.
Perez, who has won six Grands Prix across 14 seasons, joined the Milton Keynes outfit in 2021. He helped them claim the Constructors’ Championship title in 2022 and 2023 and was the runner-up in the Drivers’ Championship last year.
The 34-year-old signed a new deal with Red Bull until 2026 earlier this year, but his place as Max Verstappen’s teammate came under intense scrutiny.
He finished eighth in the Drivers’ Championship this season, 285 points behind Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive drivers’ title and won nine races, while Perez was the only driver from the top four teams without a win this year.
Sergio Perez’s dreadful form cost Red Bull 2024 F1 title – he had to go
By F1 correspondent Kieran Jackson:
The beginning of the end for Sergio Perez at Red Bull was further back than you think, after the Mexican finally confirmed a predictable outcome on Wednesday following a disastrous season. For it was not the embarrassing Q1 exit in Hungary in July, after a crash in practice the day before. Nor was it the expensive first-lap crash on the streets of Monaco in the spring. Instead, it was May 2023, and a time when events were altogether rosier for the now dispirited Mexican.
Heading into last year’s Miami Grand Prix, Perez was being tilted as a genuine title contender. Or rather, given Red Bull’s car dominance, Max Verstappen’s only title contender. Both drivers had split wins in the first four races and on his favoured street track configuration, Perez took pole in Florida. Verstappen started in ninth.
Yet since the irrepressible Dutchman stormed through the field that day to claim what would be his third of 19 victories in 2023, the contrast in fortunes between the two Red Bull drivers has been colossal.
Since that day, Verstappen has won 25 grands prix. Perez has won zero.
Christian Horner coy on Red Bull line-up
When asked about the potential replacements for Perez, Horner had this to say: “Now, we have all of the information we need, it’ll be a choice between Yuki [Tsunoda] and Liam [Lawson] and both have got strong credentials.
“We tested Yuki recently in Abu Dhabi, had a chance to work with the engineer team, while Liam has tested a lot with us and driven well. [We’re\ considering all of that. We’ll conclude in the coming days.
“The most important thing for us, to make sure we have two drivers performing as closely as possible.
“We’ll have a Hamilton and Leclerc line-up [at Ferrari], Norris and Piastri [at McLaren], we’ve seen what that’s capable of, George Russell with another newcomer in Kimi Antonelli [at Mercedes] – it’ll be very tight next year. What is the best line-up we can field?”
Red Bull adviser drops hint over 2025 F1 seat
Yuki Tsunoda appears to have improved his chances of grabbing a Red Bull seat in the 2025 Formula One season.
The Japanese driver has shone in the post-race Abu Dhabi test, with speculation surrounding Sergio Perez’s future and a decision forthcoming from Christian Horner.
Max Verstappen has described the criticism of Perez as “harsh”, with Tsunoda under consideration to replace ‘Checo’. Yet one of the reasons to look for an alternative to Tsunoda was largely dismissed in Abu Dhabi, with adviser Helmut Marko promising news in the next week.
“On the question of what the driver pairing will look like next year, we will have news in the next days,” Marko said in his Speedweek.com column.
Red Bull adviser drops hint over 2025 seat
Helmut Marko has discussed the impending decision over who will partner Max Verstappen on the grid in 2025, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson thought to be the main contenders should Sergio Perez exit
Christian Horner doesn’t regret Sergio Perez contract extension
On the decision to extend Perez’s contract over the summer, Horner said: “At the time he’d had four podiums in five races, it was a logical extension to remove speculation, of which there was already too much around the team,” explained the team principal.
“Every contract has performance clauses and criteria, it didn’t make any difference to this decision for Sergio to step away and take a sabbatical.”
On the constructor’s championship, he added: “In hindsight, McLaren did a great job. But at the end of the day, we won more races, we had more poles, we won four sprint races, more than any other team, and we won the drivers’ championship with two races to go.
“Unfortunately we had a 280-point deficit between our drivers, of course that became quite expensive in terms of the constructors’ championship.”
Horner: “Checo has been a fantastic member of this team”
Horner spoke to Sky Sports regarding Perez’s future, saying: “Checo has been a fantastic member of this team, it’s been a tough year for him, but he’s a great person and played a key role in 2021 drivers’ championship.
“We sat down and discussed it last week. He’s decided to take a bit of time out, take a sabbatical from Formula 1 essentially. He’ll still be involved with the brand and the team. But he’s stepping back from driving duties moving forward.
“We’re sad to see him leave the team. It’s time for him to spend time with his family and reflect on what he wants to do for the future.”
