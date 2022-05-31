Sergio Perez has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Red Bull until the end of the 2024 season.

The announcement follows the Mexican’s victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, which saw Perez close the gap to championship leader and teammate Max Verstappen to just 15 points.

Perez joined Red Bull from Racing Point ahead of the 2021 season and went on to finish fourth in the drivers’ championship.

Perez said: “For me, this has been an incredible week. Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024, just makes me extremely happy.

“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now.”

Perez also hailed his strong relationship with Verstappen, having played a pivotal role in the Dutchman winning his maiden world championship last season.

“We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more,” he said.

“We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing that. I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future.”

Perez made his Formula 1 debut in 2011 but had never previously had a genuine chance at winning a world title until joining Red Bull last season and team principal Christian Horner said the decision to renew Perez’s contract was a “no-brainer”.

“‘Checo’ has done a fantastic job,” he said. “Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but, as his level of comfort has grown, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer. In his partnership with Max, we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”