Silverstone look to expand British Grand Prix to four-day event

More than 400,000 attended over the course of the week last year

Sports Staff
Friday 13 January 2023 10:50
The British Grand Prix is a hugely popular event

The British Grand Prix is a hugely popular event

(Getty Images)

Silverstone are looking to expand the British Grand Prix as appetite for one of the Formula 1 season's most famous races continues to grow.

More than 400,000 attended over the course of the week last year - a record - which culminated in Ferrari's Carlos Sainz taking a first career victory in Sunday's race.

F1 weekends take in Friday, Saturday and Sunday and while that would remain the same under any new calibration the Thursday could be used for other classes to compete.

“We’re looking to extend the weekend,” the track's managing director, Stuart Pringle, said at Autosport International in Birmingham on Thursday.

“I’m working hard on Formula 1. I believe they need to change the format of the weekend. They say: ‘Oh well it’s the FIA, they’ve got to do the systems test and stuff’ - well, do them a day earlier.

“Let’s do some stuff on Thursday. There are a lot of people who want to come and see things, and three days isn't really enough.

“Let’s make it that big, best part of a week’s festival. People do turn up at Silverstone on a Tuesday and put the tent up, and that’s it, they’re in.”

