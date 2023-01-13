Silverstone look to expand British Grand Prix to four-day event

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Silverstone are looking to expand the British Grand Prix as appetite for one of the Formula 1 season's most famous races continues to grow.

More than 400,000 attended over the course of the week last year - a record - which culminated in Ferrari's Carlos Sainz taking a first career victory in Sunday's race.

F1 weekends take in Friday, Saturday and Sunday and while that would remain the same under any new calibration the Thursday could be used for other classes to compete.

“We’re looking to extend the weekend,” the track's managing director, Stuart Pringle, said at Autosport International in Birmingham on Thursday.

“I’m working hard on Formula 1. I believe they need to change the format of the weekend. They say: ‘Oh well it’s the FIA, they’ve got to do the systems test and stuff’ - well, do them a day earlier.

“Let’s do some stuff on Thursday. There are a lot of people who want to come and see things, and three days isn't really enough.

“Let’s make it that big, best part of a week’s festival. People do turn up at Silverstone on a Tuesday and put the tent up, and that’s it, they’re in.”