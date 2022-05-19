More than one Formula One team will this weekend take the opportunity to give a rookie driver a taste of the action at the highest level, with Nyck de Vries set to be behind the wheel for Williams in the first free practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Regulations state teams must provide two opportunities during the 2022 season for rookies, with 27-year-old De Vries therefore set for his first taste of an F1 race weekend.

The reserve driver for Mercedes has taken part in end-of-season testing for the team, but this will be a first opportunity to be involved during the campaign.

De Vries is the reigning Formula E champion and has won two of the eight races in that category so far this season.

He will be taking over Alex Albon’s seat for Williams in FP1, after they opted against using their own test driver Roy Nissany.

“I’m obviously very thankful and grateful for the opportunity to run in an FP1 session and kind of get to know the team, but also to kind of get myself out there during a Formula 1 weekend,” de Vries told Motorsport.

“I haven’t really thought about real targets. It’s only a one-hour session and you get like three runs on two different [tyre] compounds, which are both at the extreme end of the spectrum.

“So it will be a very interesting, exciting challenge. But I’m looking forward to the experience and hopefully I can do well. From a kind of expectations point of view, I don’t really know what to expect!”

“We are looking forward to having Nyck de Vries in the car for FP1 as it is always good to work with a new driver and get a fresh opinion on the car’s strengths and weaknesses,” added Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson.

“Nyck’s experience and professionalism will be crucial on Friday as he will complete some of the key engineering tests in FP1 before he hands the car back to Alex for FP2.”

Elsewhere, Red Bull have announced that Juri Vips will be racing in Sergio Perez’s seat too.

The 21-year-old Estonian is in his third year racing in Formula Two, while also operating as a reserve driver for Red Bull or AlphaTauri as required.