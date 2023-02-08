✕ Close Hamilton And Vettel Vow To Continue Speaking Out On Issues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.

An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”

Elsewhere, Alfa Romeo unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car at a special launch event in Zurich on Tuesday.

Alfa’s C43 challenger, sporting a luxurious red-and-black livery, will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu this year, with most of the development concerning the rear of the car and the floor amid a tweak in the technical regulations. Both Bottas and Zhou were present in Switzerland for the eventand will drive the car for the first time in a shakedown in Barcelona, before pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent