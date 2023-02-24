F1 live stream: How to watch pre-season testing
Testing ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit
The 2023 Formula 1 season is almost upon us and preparation is already well underway for the new campaign.
This year sees 23 races held in a record-breaking calendar, as Max Verstappen looks to make it three in a row following back-to-back World Championship triumphs.
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be targeting improvement following a disappointing 2022 season, while Ferrari will be looking to learn from last year’s mishaps and errors as they eye their first Drivers title in 16 years.
There are new faces on the grid too - such as Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries - and all 20 drivers will be itching to get back on track after a three-month break with the official pre-season test in Bahrain.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain?
Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir from Thursday 23 February - Saturday 25 February.
Running will take place between 7am and 4:30pm (GMT) on each of the three days. There will be an hour’s break midway through each session for lunch.
Each driver will have one-and-a-half days worth of time in the car.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place at the same circuit a week later, on 3-5 March.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entirety of pre-season testing will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
Sky Sports subscribers can stream pre-season testing on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What has been said?
Fernando Alonso has voiced his displeasure at the lack of testing time available to drivers ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
The two-time world champion was speaking at the launch of Aston Martinn’s 2023 car at Silverstone last Monday night, with team-mate Lance Stroll also present.
Alonso, who joins Aston from Alpine following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, does not have long to acclimatise to his new team, with the three day testing window in Bahrain meaning the 41-year-old will have just one day-and-a-half to trial the new car.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place a week later.
“It is a little bit unfair”, he told a group of journalists last Monday. “This is the only sport in the world where you do one-and-a-half days practice and then you’re into a World Championship.”
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
FERRARI
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 3-5 March
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 17-19 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April
ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN (sprint weekend)
Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April
ROUND 5 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
