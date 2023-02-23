F1 testing LIVE: Schedule, lap times and live stream as 2023 pre-season begins in Bahrain
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts now as we see cars out on track for the first time on day one of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
This year sees 23 races held in a record-breaking calendar, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks to make it three in a row following back-to-back World Championship triumphs.
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be targeting improvement following a disappointing 2022 season, while Ferrari will be looking to learn from last year’s mishaps and errors as they eye their first Drivers title in 16 years.
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of the three-day testing window, with Aston Martin test driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place on Thursday morning. Also in action on day one is Max Verstappen, both Ferrari drivers and both Mercedes drivers.
F1 testing LIVE: We’re back underway!
Once again, George Russell is the keen bean in the paddock and is back out on track in his W14!
Interestingly, Aston Martin have put up some large black boards around their garage, so people can’t see their car as it returns to the pit lane. Their mechanics are running down to the start to the pit lane, as the AMR23 returns to the pits!
F1 testing LIVE: RED FLAG!
The session has still paused here as a crane lifts the stricken Aston Martin off the track - not a good start for the Silverstone-based team!
Drugovich is now bak in the pit wall, talking to his mechanics, looking somewhat confused!
We should be back underway within 5-10 minutes or so...
F1 testing LIVE: RED FLAG!
That didn’t take long!
It’s an early red flag - and it’s the Aston Martin of Felipe Drugovich who has parked on track at turn four, straight after leaving the pit lane!
Not an ideal start for the royal green - or the F2 champion!
You would assume a precautionary stoppage...
F1 testing LIVE: Verstappen out on track!
Also straight out on track: double world champion Max Verstappen!
He will drive the Red Bull car on Thursday, the RB19, with Sergio Perez on Friday...
It’s our first look at the car too, with their launch event just showing off their livery. Overall, not a huge amount of change...
F1 testing LIVE: And we’re off!
George Russell, in the all-black W14, is the first car to leave the pit lane in Bahrain, closely followed by the Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu!
Cars are back out on track straight away, with Alex Albon’s Williams and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz straight out too.
All the cars are sporting the aero-rakes to start with to assess the airflow in and around the car!
F1 testing LIVE: Why F1 pre-season testing takes on greater significance this year as new season dawns
Time to find your helmet, don your fireproof gloves and pack your bags. Because 95 days after we said goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 chugs back into life this weekend as the start of the 2023 season dawns. The car launch season, from the tempered-down to the over-the-top, has concluded and finally we will see cars on track with the first – and much-maligned only – official pre-season test of the season. Where? Bahrain. Also the location where, 11 days from now, motorsport’s greatest show goes racing once more.
Yet while an undertone of eager excitement will immerse fans the world over at the sight of fresh – or perhaps not so fresh – liveries at the Bahrain International Circuit, such delirium won’t be mirrored in the paddock. Rather, it’s back down to business. Tick off your checklist. Screw your nuts and bolts. Contrary to the zing in the air, a wave of apprehension will blow over the paddock and its personnel.
Testing is a strange phenomenon. On the whole, the timesheets are not said to be the priority. Instead, its tweaking set-ups. Trialling different parts. Attaching aero-rakes and dashes of green paint to analyse airflow. Some teams even swing the other way; sandbagging the car’s true performance to disguise their potential from their competitors.
That all being said, this three-day testing window does take on more significance than years gone by. Usually, the teams also come together in Barcelona for at minimum a shakedown. Or perhaps Jerez on the southern Spanish coast. This year though, with 2022’s drastic regulation changes only moderately tinkered with in the off-season – a slightly raised ride-height the most noteworthy change – drivers will only have a day-and-a-half of running to tune their cars appropriately and iron out any issues.
Three days in total and bang: we’re into the first Grand Prix weekend of 23. That’s the number of races, it should be said, not just the year.
F1 testing LIVE: Good morning!
The 2023 F1 season starts now as we see cars out on track for the first time on day one of pre-season testing in Bahrain - welcome to The Independent’s live coverage!
This year sees 23 races held in a record-breaking calendar, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks to make it three in a row following back-to-back World Championship triumphs.
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be targeting improvement following a disappointing 2022 season, while Ferrari will be looking to learn from last year’s mishaps and errors as they eye their first Drivers title in 16 years.
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of the three-day testing window, with Aston Martin test driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place on Thursday morning. Also in action on day one is Max Verstappen, both Ferrari drivers and both Mercedes drivers.
Day one of testing begins at 7am (GMT).
