Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has told “brainless” Formula 1 fans to “f*** off” after some spectators were subject to racist, homophobic and sexist abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.

A number of allegations, including of sexual harassment, have emerged on social media from people attending the weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, with Formula One bosses launching an investigation into the claims and describing them as “completely unacceptable”.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton said he was “disgusted and disappointed” after reports of the abuse emerged and team principal Wolff echoed those thoughts, adding that Formula 1 “does not want” abusive fans to attend races.

“If you are a real Formula One fan, whatever team, whatever driver, you can’t be a racist, you can’t be homophobic and you can’t be sexist because then you don’t fit to Formula One and we don’t want you,” Wolff said.

“On the other side, we need to be careful just because there are a few drunk dumbarses out there that haven’t comprehended how the world goes today, we shouldn’t condemn the 99.9 percent of fans who come here.

“We need to be very careful that we don’t put the sport that we love into a corner and say this is all racist or sexist, because it’s not. There’s still too much, but we just need to target these guys and pick them out and say ‘you’.

“Whoever reads my sentence: stay away we don’t want you if you are part of that group. F*** off. If you are part of that category, f*** off.”

Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash here on Friday, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.

“Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all. Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1. We cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

Lewis Hamilton said he was “disgusted” to hear that fans being subjected to abuse (Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)

Later, after taking his third podium in as many races, Hamilton added: “I arrived with a really positive mindset this morning and then I heard some of the things that have been said.

“I was in shock and really sad. People arrive to celebrate, have a great time, and enjoy a great experience. In the UK there are a wide-range of fans, but here you have a lot of the Orange Army. To know that someone sitting in a crowd, who is supporting someone else, is receiving abuse, it is crazy to think we are experiencing those sort of things in 2022.

“We have to do more and it highlights that it is still an issue all over and it comes down to education. We have to work together to use our platforms to spread that positive word because people should come here and should feel safe and included. You should be able to follow whoever. It shouldn’t matter on your gender, your sexuality or on the colour of your skin.”

An earlier statement from F1 read: “We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”