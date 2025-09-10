Toto Wolff sends firm message to Mercedes teen Kimi Antonelli: ‘It was underwhelming’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Kimi Antonelli’s performance at the Italian Grand Prix was “underwhelming.”

Antonelli, 19, has endured a topsy-turvy rookie season so far, impressing early on and securing his first podium in Canada but experiencing a rough patch in recent months.

At Monza, Antonelli beached his car in the gravel during practice on Friday and was handed a five-second penalty for running Alex Albon off the road. The Mercedes driver eventually finished ninth.

It means Antonelli drops to eighth in the drivers’ standings, four points behind Williams driver Albon and a whopping 128 off teammate George Russell.

"Underwhelming this weekend, underwhelming,” said Wolff, who nonetheless gave his backing to the teenager.

“You can't put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there. All of the race was underwhelming.

"It doesn't change anything on my support and confidence in his future because I believe he's going to be very, very, very good. But today was… underwhelming."

Antonelli also made a critical mistake at the previous round, crashing into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort.

Kimi Antonelli has not finished in the top-eight in his last six races ( Getty Images )

He has not finished in the top-eight since that podium in Canada in June, a run of six debilitating races, as he hits a rough patch in the seat previously held by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

Asked how he can help Antonelli, Wolff replied: “Just freeing him up. Freeing him up. You know, he's a great driver.

“He has this unbelievable ability and natural talent. He's a racer. It's all there. But we need to get rid of the ballast."

Antonelli’s next chance to find some form comes in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (19-21 September).