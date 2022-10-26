Valtteri Bottas reveals climate change concerns as he launches new cycling race

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Valtteri Bottas has urged people to make “simple choices” to combat climate change as he prepares to launch a new gravel cycling race.

The Alfa Romeo driver will help hold the FNLD GRVL race in the Finnish city of Lahti next year.

Bottas’ partner is professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell and the 33-year-old has always enjoyed time on the bike himself, pedalling to school as a child.

Concious of the impact his chosen profession has on the environment, he hopes that his gravel race can help encourage others to think about the “simple things” they can do to make a difference.

“For me it’s a bit of a stress release,” Bottas told the BBC of his love of cycling. “I can go to places that are quite remote, I can go to explore and almost leave any stress or F1-related things behind me when I get on my bike.

“For me it’s mentally really important. I love nature and I love clean air, pure water, nice scenery - the less people you can see the better when I disconnect.

“I’ve definitely seen climate change in Finland - already the summer and winter is turning more in extremes. Already from my childhood to now I can see a difference.

“Some places in Finland have become really windy, and it was not like that 20 years ago.

“Being in F1, there’s quite a big push to be greener - it took a while, but finally people are taking it seriously. Teams and organisations are really putting effort into it.

“I will definitely try to do my best with this event - in the end it’s all about making simple choices, like if you go to work or to the supermarket; do you take your V8 car or bike? Simple things.”

Gravel racing has enjoyed a recent boom in popularity, with fatter tyres and more gears allow greater room for exploration off-road on adapted bikes.

A once niche form of the sport retains many of its amateur charms but participation has increased rapidly, with more than 1,000 riders earning a ballot place at at the 200-mile-long Unbound Gravel event this year and the UCI hosting the first officially sanctioned World Championships in Italy at the start of October.

Bottas and Cromwell - who finished sixth at the inaugural worlds in Veneto - are based in Monaco, but enjoy exploring other locations when they can.

“Gravel racing is something that’s been really rapidly growing, getting more and more popular especially in the United States,” Bottas continued.

“I did my first gravel race last year in Steamboat Springs - SBT GRVL [near Denver, Colorado]. Most people go mountain biking and road cycling, but it just gives you the opportunity to explore a bit more - get on roads without any traffic or without any people. That’s the pretty cool thing about it.

“When I do a hard training session or even a race I do it mainly for fun to challenge myself. I kind of like to push myself to the limit.

“If you do even like a two or three-hour gravel race and you spend most of the race at your max heart rate… it’s quite painful so it’s something that makes you tougher in a way.

“It really is a sport that allows you to push even further that you thought you can go. It’s quite satisfying.”