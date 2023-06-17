For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix following Saturday’s rain-hit qualifying session in Montreal.

Verstappen has won five of the opening seven rounds and even a wet-dry-wet track in Montreal could not slow the Dutchman down.

Nico Hulkenberg took advantage of the sodden track to take second spot for Haas, 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third. Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth, one spot ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, while Lando Norris claimed seventh for McLaren.

Verstappen has been in a class of one this year and the Red Bull man kept his composure in changeable conditions to take an impressive pole.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 18 June

Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Montreal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 5:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the race late on Sunday night at 11:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Canada on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 170 points

2) Sergio Perez - 117 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 99 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 87 points

5) George Russell - 65 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 58 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points

8) Lance Stroll - 35 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 25 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points

11) Lando Norris - 12 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 287 points

2) Mercedes - 152 points

3) Aston Martin - 134 points

4) Ferrari - 100 points

5) Alpine - 40 points

6) McLaren - 17 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November