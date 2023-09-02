For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th F1 win in a row as the paddock rolls around to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen, picking up where he left off before the summer break, won his home race in the Netherlands last week to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive grand prix triumphs. The Dutchman, who now has a mammoth 138-point lead in the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez, is the overwhelming favourite in Italy having also won in Monza last year.

Mercedes endured a difficult weekend last time out in Zandvoort but will be buoyed by the news that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025 season.

As for Ferrari, they head into their home race short of form having not won a race since Austria last year but will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home tifosi crowd. Fernando Alonso, too, will be looking to back up his podium in Zandvoort with another top-three showing at Monza.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 3 September

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Monza will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Italy on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Lewis Hamilton is looking to add to his five previous wins at Monza (PA Wire)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 339 points

2) Sergio Perez - 201 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 168 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 156 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 102 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 99 points

7) George Russell - 99 points

8) Lando Norris - 75 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

13) Alex Albon - 15 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

22) Liam Lawson - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 540 points

2) Mercedes - 255 points

3) Aston Martin - 215 points

4) Ferrari - 201 points

5) McLaren - 111 points

6) Alpine - 73 points

7) Williams - 15 points

8) Haas - 11 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points

10) AlphaTauri - 3 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Autodromo Nazionale Monza - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November