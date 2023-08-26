The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time does F1 start tomorrow and how can I watch?
Formula 1 returns after the summer break to Zandvoort for Max Verstappen’s home race – the Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at the end of August.
Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 27 August
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Zandvoort will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 n the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the Netherlands on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 314 points
2) Sergio Perez - 189 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 149 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 148 points
5) Charles Leclerc - 99 points
6) George Russell - 99 points
7) Carlos Sainz - 92 points
8) Lando Norris - 69 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 35 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 22 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 503 points
2) Mercedes - 247 points
3) Aston Martin - 196 points
4) Ferrari - 191 points
5) McLaren - 103 points
6) Alpine - 57 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 3 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
